चुनाव:जिसके कारण किसान और मजदूर बदहाल उस तानाशाह सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकें : प्रताप गढ़ी

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • बगही देवराज के हाई स्कूल के प्रांगण में महागठबंधन की चुनावी सभा में जुटे कई नेता

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बगही देवराज के हाई स्कूल के प्रागंण में महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में जनसभा का आयोजन किया गया। जनसभा में मुख्य अतिथि के रुप मशहूर कवि व शायर इमरान प्रताप गढ़ी पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ अखिलेश सिंह, कैप्टन अजय यादव, नरकटियागंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी विनय वर्मा वाल्मीकिनगर लोक सभा के कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रत्याशी प्रवेश मिश्रा, कांग्रेस के नेता अली हसन, राजद के साजिद हुसैन तथा युवा राजद के राष्ट्रीय सचिव वसीम मंजर तथा रफीउल आजम उपस्थित रहे। वही, मंच एवं सभा का संचालन राजद के जिलाध्यक्ष इफ्तेखार अहमद उर्फ मुन्ना त्यागी ने की। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. अखिलेश सिंह ने मौजूदा राज्य एवं केंद्र सरकार को किसान विरोधी तथा मजदूर विरोधी बताया।

साथ ही उन्होंने कहा की राज्य सरकार के तानाशाही के चलते किसान, मजदूर आज बदहाल है। लॉकडाउन में बेबस सैकड़ों मजदूरों की जान गई, तब सरकार के पास साधन नहीं था। वहीं, आज इस चुनावी माहौल में पुरी लड़ाई डिजीटल हो गई है। वहीं पूंजी पतियों के हाथ की कठपुतली सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने का आह्वान किया। मंच पर राजद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष लालु यादव के समधी व हरियाणा से पूर्व मंत्री कैप्टन अजय यादव ने अपने समधी लालु जी के पक्ष में नेग मांगने तथा नेग के बदले महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को समर्थन देने की अपील की।

सभा के अंत में टूट गया मंच
सभा के अंत में मंच पर अत्यधिक भीड़ होने के कारण मंच टूट गया, जिससे मंचासीन लोग गिरकर चोटिल हो गये इमरान प्रतापगढ़ी बाल-बाल बचे। वहीं कांग्रेस के लोकसभा उपचुनाव के प्रत्याशी प्रवेश मिश्रा को भी पैर में चोट लगी है, बाद में सुरक्षाबलों ने इमरान को मंच से गाड़ी पर बैठाकर बाहर निकाला तथा सभी नेता रवाना हो गए।

