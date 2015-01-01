पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगाए गए हैं खास फूल-पौधे:8 करोड़ की लागत से वाल्मीकि नगर में बना ईको पार्क खुला, जंगल सफारी पर पहुंचे पर्यटकों ने किया दीदार

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • वाल्मीकि नगर आने वाले सैलानियों को अब प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य का आनंद भी मिलेगा

वाल्मीकि नगर आने वाले सैलानियों को अब ईको पार्क की माध्यम से प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य का नजारा मिल सकेगा। लॉकडाउन और अन्य कारणों से ईको पार्क के उद्घाटन के बाद इसे पर्यटकों के लिए बंद कर दिया गया था। जिससे पर्यटकों के लिए फिर से खोल दिया गया है। जंगल सफारी पर आए पर्यटकों के द्वारा इको पार्क का दीदार किया जा रहा है, हालांकि जल संसाधन विभाग को अभी तक इको पार्क हैंडओवर नहीं किया गया है और अभी इसकी देखरेख एवं साफ-सफाई की पूर्ण जिम्मेवारी एनएनटी कंपनी को है। लेकिन पार्क देखने की हसरत लिए वाल्मीकि नगर आने वाले सैलानियों को अब मायूस नहीं होना पड़ेगा। भागदौड़ भरी जीवन को सुकून दिलाने के लिए वाल्मीकि नगर में लगभग 8 करोड रुपए की लागत है इस इको पार्क का निर्माण कराया गया है। प्रकृति को और नजदीक लाने के लिए जल संसाधन विभाग ने एक खास पहल की है।

प्रकृति के करीब आने वालों के लिए हैं भरपूर सुविधाएं

पार्क में बच्चों के लिए विभिन्न प्रकार के झूला हरी घास व तरह-तरह के पौधे बच्चों को शुद्ध वातावरण प्रदान करने में सहायक हैं। बच्चों के खेलने के लिए झूले इत्यादि लगवाए गए हैं, जबकि पार्क में टहलने आने वाले लोगों के बैठने की भी उपयुक्त व्यवस्था की गई है। कार्यपालक अभियंता जमील अहमद ने बताया कि पर्यटकों की डिमांड पर इको पार्क को कोरोना वायरस इन के मुताबिक खोला गया है। रखरखाव के लिए ₹20 का टिकट लग रहा है।

