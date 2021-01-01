पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक में निर्देश:1 हजार से अधिक बकाया रखने वालों का कटेगा बिजली कनेक्शन

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विद्युत विभाग अवर प्रमंडल क्षेत्र में चलाएगा सघन अभियान, मार्च तक 12 करोड़ राजस्व प्राप्ति का रखा गया है लक्ष्य

स्थानीय विद्युत अवर आपूर्ति प्रमंडल क्षेत्र में मार्च 2021 तक 12 करोड़ का लक्ष्य हासिल करने को लेकर विद्युत अवर आपूर्ति प्रमंडल कार्यालय में मंगलवार को सभी 6 प्रशाखा के कनीय अभियंता, सुपरवाइजर व मीटर रीडर एंड कलेक्टर (एमआरसी) की एक संयुक्त बैठक की गई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता विद्युत सहायक अभियंता आलोक कुमार ने की। इस दौरान सभी एमआरसी को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में राजस्व वसूली करने एवं प्रतिदिन 15 बड़े बकायदारों के घर का विद्युत विच्छेदन करने के लिए सख्त निर्देशित किया गया।

बैठक में सभी एमआरसी को कम से कम 40 प्रतिशत राजस्व वसूली करने का लक्ष्य दिया गया। इस दौरान पूरे अवर प्रमंडल के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लिए 2 करोड़ 10 लाख का लक्ष्य तथा शहरी क्षेत्र के लिए 1 करोड़ 50 लाख का लक्ष्य तय किया गया। सहायक अभियंता आलोक कुमार ने टीम बनाकर सघन अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 1 हजार से अधिक विपत्र बकाया रखने वालों का बिजली कनेक्शन काट दें। हर हाल में मार्च 2021 तक लक्ष्य हासिल करना है। हालांकि उन्होंने यह बताया कि लक्ष्य के अनुरूप अब तक विभाग ने 4.50 करोड़ राजस्व प्राप्त कर लिया है। वैसे उपभोक्ता जिनका मीटर बाईपास हो अथवा डिफॉल्टर हों, उन्हें चिन्हित करें। विभाग उनपर कानूनी कार्रवाई करेगा।

वहीं विद्युत विच्छेदन करने के बाद जिन उपभोक्ताओं के यहां चोरी छिपे बिजली संचालन मिलेगा, उनपर एफआईआर दर्ज कराया जाएगा। सहायक अभियंता ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के उपभोक्ताओं से यह अपील किया कि वे हर हाल में बिजली बिल जमा कराएं। सरकार बिल माफ करेगा, इस अफवाह में न रहें। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी उपभोक्ताओं के बिल में सरकार पहले से अनुदान देती आ रही है। इस बैठक में नरकटियागंज के शहरी जेई गौतम कुमार, ग्रामीण जेई आनंद पटेल, गौनाहा जेई रमेश कुमार, सिकटा जेई अजय कुमार, मैनटांड़ जेई अजित कुमार, साठी जेई सत्येंद्र कुमार पटेल के अलावे सभी प्रशाखा के सुपरवाइजर एवं एमआरसी उपस्थित थे।

2 मीटर रीडर एंड कलेक्टर को किया गया निष्कासित
अवर प्रमंडल कार्यालय में आयोजित बैठक के दौरान 2 मीटर रीडर एंड कलेक्टर (एमआरसी) को कार्य से निष्कासित किया गया। सहायक अभियंता आलोक कुमार ने बताया कि कुंडीलपुर पंचायत के एमआरसी साजन कुमार रजक एवं धूमनगर पंचायत के दीपक उपाध्याय को खराब प्रदर्शन करने को लेकर कार्यमुक्त कर दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser