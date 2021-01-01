पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:चेतावनी के बाद पथ निर्माण कार्यालय से स्टेशन चौक तक हटाया अतिक्रमण

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क के किनारे अतिक्रमण करने वालों पर हुई कार्रवाई

नगर परिषद के द्वारा मंगलवार को सड़क के किनारे अतिक्रमण करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की गई। सिटी मैनेजर राजीव रंजन सिंह तथा अंचलाधिकारी की मौजूदगी में जेसीबी मशीन से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया। साथ ही ऐसे दुकानदारों को चेतावनी भी दी गई कि पुन: अतिक्रमण करने पर कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस क्रम में पथ निर्माण विभाग के कार्यालय के समीप से समाहरणालय चौक होते हुए स्टेशन चौक तक सड़क के दाेनों किनारे लगाए गए दुकानों को तोड़ दिया गया।

बता दें कि समाहरणालय चौक के समीप स्थित विपिन उच्च विद्यालय में इंटर की परीक्षा संचालित हो रही है। ऐसे में दोपहर में सड़क जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है। जबकि स्टेशन चौक से लेकर समाहरणालय चौक होते हुए पथ निर्माण विभाग तक सड़क के दोनों किनारे बांस बल्ली के सहारे दुकानों को सजाया जा रहा है। सैकड़ों की संख्या में फल, सब्जी, चाय, पान आदि दुकानों को सड़क के दोनों किनारे लगा दी जा रही है। इससे सड़क जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है।

