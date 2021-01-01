पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पोखरा चौक से पकड़ी ढाला तक सैकड़ों दुकानों के अागे से हटाया गया अतिक्रमण

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभियान के दौरान 20 अतिक्रमणकारियों से 35 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया

शहर के मुख्य मार्ग को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने के लिए प्रशासन ने कड़ा रुख अख्तियार किया है। शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही पकड़ी ढाला से लेकर पोखरा चौक के बीच सैकड़ों दुकानों के सामने से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया। अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान अतिक्रमणकारियों के बीच हड़कंप मचा हुआ था। वहीं अतिक्रमित भूमि पर लगे शेड, छज्जा, दीवार व गुमटी आदि को तोड़कर हटाया गया। इस बीच नोटिस एवं अल्टीमेटम के बाद अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने वालों से अधिकारियों ने लगभग 20 लोगों से जुर्माना वसूल भी किया है।

अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान का नेतृत्व कर रहे प्रशिक्षु आईएएस कुमार अनुराग ने बताया कि शहर को जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए मुख्य मार्ग के दोनों तरफ अतिक्रमण हटाकर सड़क को चौड़ा किया जा रहा है। ताकि शहरवासियों को जाम की समस्या से मुक्ति मिले। वहीं कई दुकानदारों ने अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान अपनी ओर बुलडोजर आता देख जल्दी-जल्दी में अपना अतिक्रमण खूद से हटा लिया। इस अवसर पर डीसीएलआर अजय कुमार सिंह, सीओ राहुल कुमार, बीडीओ सतीश कुमार, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी रीता कुमारी, नगर प्रबंधक विनय रंजन, पुलिस पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद शकील नप कर्मी राजेश कुमार, विजय राम, हरिशंकर प्रसाद, राकेश कुमार समेत दर्जनभर कर्मी मौजूद थे।

डेढ़ किलोमीटर तक हटाया गया अतिक्रमण, बढ़ी सड़क की चौड़ाई
शहर में लगभग डेढ़ किलोमीटर सड़क अतिक्रमणकारियों के जद में था। जिस को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया गया है। लगभग 300 लोगों के घरों के सामने से अतिक्रमण हटाने का काम किया गया है। प्रशिक्षु आईएएस ने बताया कि लगभग 20 दुकानदारों से 35 हजार की राशि वसूल की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि विभाग द्वारा शहर के अतिक्रमणकारियों को लगभग 2 माह पहले दो बार नोटिस किया गया था एवं एक दिन पहले भी शहर का भ्रमण कर अतिक्रमणकारियों को अल्टीमेटम भी दिया गया था कि वे अपना अतिक्रमण हटा लें, बावजूद इसके अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने पर ऐसे लोगों से जुर्माने की वसूली की गई है। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि यह अभियान लगातार जारी रहेगा और लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए नगर परिषद की ओर से एक वाहन को प्रचार प्रसार के लिए लगाया गया है। वहीं अतिक्रमण हटाने से शहर का मुख्य मार्ग काफी चौड़ा हो गया है।

