पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या:जेल से लौटने के बाद भी परेशान करता था अभिषेक, मना करने पर भी नहीं माना

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार की रात हो गई थी अभिषेक की हत्या, गिरफ्तार पिता- पुत्र को जेल

वाल्मीकिनगर के पिपरा कुट्टी हवाई अड्डा इलाके में मारा गया अभिषेक अपनी गतिविधियों के कारण दो परिवारों की तबाही का कारण बन गया। शनिवार की रात में हुई उसकी हत्या के बाद उसके घर पर मातम पसरा हुआ है। दो दिन पहले तक उसका घर मांगलिक गीतों से गुलजार हुआ करता था। आगामी 26 नवंबर को ही अभिषेक की बहन की शादी होनी थी। लिहाजा, पूरा परिवार शादी की तैयारियों में जुटा था। शुक्रवार की रात में अभिषेक की हुई हत्या के बाद पूरा परिदृश्य बदल गया है। रविवार की देर शाम पोस्टमार्टम के बाद जब अभिषेक का शव उसके घर लाया गया तो परिजनों में कोहराम मच चला। इस हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी पारस कुशवाहा व उसके पुत्र सत्येंद्र समेत अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। मौके से गिरफ्तार किए गए रामायण कुशवाहा व उसके पुत्र कृष्णा को पुलिस ने आवश्यक पूछताछ के बाद सोमवार को जेल भेज दिया।

अभिषेक के कारण दोनों परिवारों के बीच तनाव लंबे समय से चल रहा था, नहीं होने दे रहा था शादी
वाल्मीकिनगर में घटनास्थल के आसपास के लोग बताते हैं कि अभिषेक की गतिविधियों के कारण दोनों परिवारों के बीच तनाव लंबे समय से चल रहा था। अभिषेक हत्यारोपी रामायण कुशवाहा की पुत्री को तंग तबाह किया करता था। रामायण कुशवाहा ने एफआईआर दर्ज कराया, जिसमें वह जेल भी गया, लेकिन उसकी हरकतें थम नहीं पाईं। रामायण कुशवाहा ने कहा कि वह मेरी बेटी की कहीं शादी नहीं होने दे रहा था। जहां भी बात चलती थी, वहां पहुंचकर भ्रांति पैदा करता था। उनकी पुत्री ग्रामीण बैंक में जीविका के तहत बैंक मित्र के रूप में काम करने लगी थी, लेकिन अभिषेक के ही कारण उसने बैंक का काम बीते जून माह में छोड़ दिया था। फिलहाल रामायण कुशवाहा व उनके पुत्र हत्या के आरोप में जेल जा चुके हैं। उनकी पुत्री को भी अभिषेक के पिता ने हत्याकांड में आरोपी बना रखा है। उधर, अभिषेक की हत्या के बाद उसके परिवार में भी रुदन क्रंदन का माहौल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें