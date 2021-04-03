पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान को होगा लाभ:उत्पादों का वैल्यू एडिशन कर किसान को होगा लाभ

बेतिया40 मिनट पहले
पारम्परिक खेती को आधुनिक तकनीक से युक्त करने तथा कृषि उत्पादों का वैल्यू एडिशन कर किसानों को अधिकतम लाभ पहुंचाने हेतु मोदी सरकार किसान उत्पादक संगठन या एफपीओ फार्मर प्रोडक्शन ऑर्गेनाइजेशन को प्रोत्साहित कर रही है। यह जानकारी भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश संयोजक कृषि नीति एवं अनुसंधान प्रकोष्ठ के सुशील कुमार जायसवाल ने दी। इसके तहत सबसे पहले 10 दृढ़निश्चयी तथा जोखिम लेने की माद्दा रखने वाले किसानों का चयन करते हैं जिनमें से 5 बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर और 5 सदस्य होंगे एफपीओ का कृषि सम्बन्धी कोई सुंदर से नाम का चयन करते हैं जो पहले से रजिस्टर्ड न हो। उन्होंने बताया कि चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट (सीए) के माध्यम से कंपनी एक्ट 2013 के तहत एफपीओ का बाइलॉज बनवाकर उसे प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी का स्वरूप प्रदान कर उसकी जानकारी केंद्र सरकार की संस्था क्लस्टर बिजनेस ऑर्गेनाइजेशन (सीबीबीओ) को देते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि कंपनी के लिए कम से कम 300 शेयर धारक किसान होने चाहिए जिनकी शेयर की राशि ₹1000 होगी और किसी एक किसान का शेयर 10% से अधिक नहीं हो सकता। एफपीओ की नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार सरकार 18 लाख रुपए की सहायता शुरू के 3 सालों तक देती है। जब कम्पनी की पूंजी अधिकतम 15 लाख हो जाएगी तो सरकार उसपर अपनी तरफ से भी 15 लाख रुपए की सहायता प्रदान करती है जिसे इक्विटी ग्रांट कहा जाता है। एफपीओ अच्छी तरह से चल निकलने के उपरांत उसे 2 करोड़ रुपए का लोन भी सरकार की रियायती प्रावधानों के तहत मिलेगा। इससे किसानों को काफी लाभ मिलेगा।

