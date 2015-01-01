पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में मिले 4 कोरोना पॉजिटिव:आंकड़ा 5716, अब तक कोरोना से 18 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

  • जांच के लिए प्रतिदिन 2 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों का लिया जा रहा है सैंपल

जिले में रविवार को 4 लोगों का रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इस तरह जिले कोरोना का आंकड़ा 5716 तक पहुंच गया है। अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण से 18 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। हालांकि कोरोना से 5603 लोग जंग जीतकर स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं।

रिकवरी दर 97 फीसदी से ज्यादा होने के कारण कोरोना का एक्टिव केस 95 है। जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में पीएचसी से लेकर जीएमसीएच में प्रतिदिन 2 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों का सैंपल लिया जा रहा है। सैंपल को जांच के लिए भेजा गया था, जिनका रिपोर्ट आया है, जिसमें 4 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाये गये हैं।

सभी लोगों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। मेडिकल किट उपलब्ध करा दी गयी है। मेडिकल टीम निगरानी रख रही है। अगर किसी में कोरोना संक्रमण का लक्षण ज्यादा पाया जाता है,तो उसको जीएमसीएच के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती कराया जायेगा। ताकि उनका बेहतर तरीके से इलाज कराया जा सके।

