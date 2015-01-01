पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगी आग:मझौवा में किराना दुकान में रात में लगी आग

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
बगहा- 1 प्रखंड के मझौवा पंचायत स्थित मझौवा बाजार में मंगलवार की रात्रि में एक किराना दुकान में आग लगने से लगभग पांच लाख रुपये का किराना समान समेत नकद जलकर राख हो गया है। पंचायत के बीडीसी प्रतिनिधि बबलू मिश्र ने बताया कि अग्नि पीड़ित किराना दुकानदार राजबंशी साह मंगलवार की देर शाम में अपनी दुकान बंद कर अपने घर चला गया। मध्य रात्रि में जब दुकान से आग की लपट उठने लगी तो आसपास के लोगों ने इसकी जानकारी दुकानदार राजबंशी साह को दिया। लाेग आग पर काबू पाने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास किया। परंतु किराना समान नही निकाला जा सका जल कर राख हो गया।

