चुनाव:पहली बार किया मतदान -तब लगा कितना महत्वपूर्ण हैं हमारा वोट

बेतिया34 मिनट पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में मंगलवार को जिले के 6 विधान सभा में मतदान सात बजे से शुरू हो गया था। पहले एक घंटे में मतदान प्रतिशत काफी कम रहा। लेकिन अधिकांश मतदान केंद्रों पर युवा मतदाता मतदान करते नजर आए। मतदान को लेकर युवा मतदाताओं में उत्साह चरम पर दिखा। गोपालगंज विधानसभा के मतदान केंद्र संख्या 202 पर पहली बार मतदान करने आए कुमार सत्यम, साबीर अली, आनंदी कुमारी ने कहा कि पहली बार मतदान करने अवसर मिला है। काफी अच्छा लग रहा है।

पहले घर के बड़ों को मतदान करते देख मैं भी मतदान करने की बात कहते थे । आज मतदान करने के बाद यह एहसास हो रहा है कि अब मैं भी देश का जिम्मेवार नागरिक बन गई हूं। नवादा परसौनी के मतदान केन्द्र संख्या 262 पर पहली बार मतदान करने आई पूजा कुमारी ने बताया कि आज मुझे योग्य जनप्रतिनिधि का चुनाव करने के लिए मतदान करने का अधिकार मिला है। काफी अच्छा अनुभव हो रहा है। मैं सुबह उठकर सबसे पहले मतदान करने के लिए आई और अपना मतदान किया।

विकास करने वाले जनप्रतिनिधि के साथ गए युवा
हथुआ विधानसभा के जमसड़ मतदान केन्द्र संख्या 44 और 44 ए पर पहली बार मतदान करने के लिए युवा और युवतियों की लंबी कतार लगी थी। अधिकांश युवा मतदाताओं ने कहा कि पहले माता पिता, चाचा चाची एवं परिवार चुनाव एवं मतदान को लेकर चर्चा करते थे। मतदान करने जाते थे। मेरे मन में भी मतदान करने की ईच्छा होती थी। आज मतदान करने का अवसर मिला। मतदान करने के बाद जो खुशी मिले, उसे शब्दों में बयां करना मुश्किल है।

पहले मतदान फिर जलपान का नारा हुआ चरितार्थ
बिहार में लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में मतदाता जागरुकता कार्यक्रम का असर देखने को मिला। मतदाताओं ने पहले ही घंटे में 5.5 प्रतिशत मतदान किया। मंगलवार को विधानसभा के दूसरे चरण के चुनाव में लोग बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया । सुबह से ही मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की कतारें लगने लगी । गोपालगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लुहसी उत्क्रमित विद्यालय लुहसी मतदान केंद्र संख्या 221, 221 क तथा 222 अौर 223 क पर मतदाताओं की अच्छी खासी भीड़ देखी गई ।

