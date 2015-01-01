पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:पांच केंद्रों पर हुई वनरक्षी भर्ती परीक्षा, 1509 गैरहाजिर, 484 वनरक्षी पदों पर भर्ती के लिए हुई परीक्षा

बेतिया7 घंटे पहले
केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद सिपाही भर्ती की 484 वनरक्षी पदों पर भर्ती के लिए लिखित परीक्षा बुधवार को शहर के पांच केंद्रों पर आयोजित हुई। वनरक्षी भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन दो पालियों में किया गया। स्वच्छ, शांतिपूर्ण व पारदर्शी परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था की गई थी।

परीक्षा को लेकर सुबह साढ़े सात-आठ बजे से ही परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़ परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जमा होनी शुरू हो गई। लेकिन कोरोन गाइडलाइन के अनुसार परीक्षार्थियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व मास्क लगाने के बाद ही उन्हें केंद्र के अंदर प्रवेश दिया गया।

शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर सभी केंद्रों पर दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस बलों की भी तैनाती की गई थी। इसके अतिरिक्त महिला पुलिस बल भी तैनात किए गए थे। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर किसी भी परीक्षार्थी को ई-प्रवेश पत्र व फोटो पहचान पत्र के बिना प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया।

वनरक्षी परीक्षा में 1509 परीक्षार्थी रहे गैरहाजिर

बुधवार को शहर के पांच केंद्रों पर आयोजित हुई वनरक्षी परीक्षा में 1509 परीक्षार्थी गैरहाजिर रहे। दो पालियों में संपन्न हुई इस परीक्षा में कुल 7275 परीक्षार्थियों को भाग लेना था। जिसमें 5766 परीक्षार्थी ही परीक्षा में शामिल हुए।

1509 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। परीक्षा के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार के कदाचार की शिकायत नहीं मिली। वनरक्षी परीक्षा के लिए बनाए गए पांच केंद्रों मे एमजेके कॉलेज,आरएलएसवाई कॉलेज, विपिन हाईस्कूल,राज इंटर कॉलेज तथा सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर केंद्र शामिल थे।

