3 विधानसभा में हुआ मतदान:38 उम्मीदवारों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद, 1183 बूथों पर 59.66% वोटरों ने किया मतदान, परिणाम 10 को

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सख्त दिखी व्यवस्था, पुलिस-पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स रही तैनात

विधानसभा चुनाव के द्वितीय चरण के तहत जिले के तीन विधानसभा नौतन, चनपटिया और बेतिया में कुल 59.66 फीसदी मतदान हुअा। जिसमें नौतन विधानसभा में 57.29 फीसदी, चनपटिया में 63.62 फीसदी एवं बेतिया में 58 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार ने बताया कि बेतिया विधानसभा के तीन बूथों पर वोट बहिष्कार की सूचना है। चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण, निष्पक्ष एवं निर्भीक रूप से सम्पन्न कराने के लिये कंपनी अर्धसैनिक बल के जवान लगाए गए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि कही से भी किसी अप्रिय वारदात की सूचना नहीं है।
उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न कराने के लिए जिले के तीनों विधानसभा को 18 जोन में विभाजित किया गया था। वहीं 77 सेक्टर दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति भी की गई थी। जिलाधिकारी ने बताया कि मतदान के आरंभ में कुछ जगहों पर ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी की सूचना भी प्राप्त हुई। वहां तुरंत क्यूआरटी को भेजकर बदलवाया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि कहीं भी मतदान 10 मिनट से ज्यादा बाधित नहीं हुआ है। मंगलवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच 1184 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट डाले गए। इस दौरान तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के 38 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य इवीएम में कैद हो गए। नौतन के एक बूथ पर हल्की झड़प के अलावा कहीं से भी अप्रिय घटना की सूचना नही है। मतदान सुबह 7 बजे से आंरभ हुआ जो शाम 6 बजे तक चलता रहा। तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में 8
लाख 37 हजार 431 मतदाताओं के लिए 1184 मतदान केंद्रों बनाए गए थे।
कई जगह देर से शुरू हुआ मतदान : नौतन विधानसभा के कमल साह विद्यालय में बने बूथ पर पर ईवीएम की खराबी की वजह से 7.40 तक मतदान शुरू नहीं हुआ था। वहीं बूथ नंबर 8 क ,11, 51, 56, 75क, 76, 82क, 83,119 पर सुबह मे ईवीएम मशीन खराब होने से एक घंटा विलंब से मतदान शुरू कराया गया। बूथ संख्या 235 व 127 पर ईवीएम खराब होने की वजह से दो घंटे तक मतदान बाधित रहा।

कई जगहों पर मशीन में आई खराबी : 28 मतदान केंद्रों पर बदले गए ईवीएम और वीवीपैट, कुछ जगहों पर पूरा सेट बदलना पड़ा

मतदान के दौरान कई जगहों से ईवीएम व वीवीपैट मशीनों में की शिकायत कंट्रोल रूम को मिलती रही। जिसमें से अधिकांश गड़बड़ियों को क्विक रिस्पांस टीम ने फोन के माध्यम से दुरुस्त कराया। वहीं करीब 28 मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम व वीवीपैट बदले भी गए। इनमें कुछ जगहों पर पूरा सेट बदला गया तो कहीं सिर्फ कंट्रोल यूनिट और कहीं वीवीपैट बदला गया। बेतिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कुल 11 मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम व वीवीपैट बदले गए। इसमें बूथ संख्या 13 व 253 ए पर कंट्रोल यूनिट बदला गया।

वहीं बूथ संख्या 252, 128,157,53,249,251,162 व 171 पर वीवीपैट बदला गया। जबकि 135 पर पूरा सेट बदला गया। वहीं, नौतन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के छह मतदान केंद्रों पर बदलाव किया गया। जिसमें बूथ संख्या 56 ए 105 ए व 251 पर कंट्रोल यूनिट तथा बूथ संख्या 223 ए व 218 पर वीवीपैट बदला गया। इसमें बूथ संख्या 218 का वीवीपैट शाम 4 बजे बदलना पड़ा। जबकि बूथ संख्या 36 का पूरा सेट चेंज करना पड़ा। चनपटिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 10 बूथों पर बदलाव किए गए। इनमें बूथ संख्या 14, 36 व 172 का कंट्रोल यूनिट बदला गया। वही बूथ संख्या 69 ए, 89,156, 10, 63 व 78 पर वीवीपैट बदला गया। जबकि बूथ संख्या 90 का टोटल सेट बदला गया।

