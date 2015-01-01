पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:घर लौट रहे युवक को चार अपराधियों ने मारी गोली, जख्मी

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
बैशखवा बाजार से घर लौट रहे व्यवसायी को बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने शनिवार को गोली मार दी। घटना के बाद अपराधी फरार हो गये। जख्मी व्यवसायी गोपालपुर थाना के महमदवा गांव निवासी शेख महम्मद इशा के पुत्र कमरुल होदा है। परिजनों कमरुल को जीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया है। अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक डॉ.श्रीकांत दूबे ने बताया कि व्यवसायी के बांह में गोली लगी है, उसको निकाल दिया गया है। गोपालपुर थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि अपराधियों की पहचान कर ली गई है।

मामला पूर्व की दुश्मनी को लेकर घटी है। जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जायेगा। कमरुल होदा बैशखवा बाजार से बाइक से अपने घर महमदवा जा रहे थे। जैसे ही मोदिया पुल पर पहुंचे तभी दो बाइक चार अपराधियों ने गोली मार दी।

