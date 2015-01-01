पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाखों की क्षति:अचानक आग लगने से घर जला, सभी सामान जलकर राख, लाखों की क्षति

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • मझौलिया की बैठनीया भनाचक पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर- 7 की घटना

अंचल क्षेत्र के बैठनीया भनाचक पंचायत के वार्ड नम्बर सात निवासी शेख इमाम हसन का झोपड़ीनुमा घर जलकर पूरी तरह राख में तब्दील हो गई। अगलगी में लाखों की सम्पत्ति जल गई जिसमें चार डेहरी धान लगभग 60 क्विंटल, गेंहूं लगभग 10 क्विंटल, सरसों, 1.5 क्विंटल, चावल 2 क्विंटल, कपड़ा, बर्तन, नगदी, साइकिल, मोटरसाइकिल, गहना आदि पूरी तरह से जलकर खाक हो गया है। बताते चलें कि यह घटना शुक्रवार लगभग 11 बजे दिन की है। जब परिवार के सभी बड़े बजुर्ग खेती बाड़ी के काम से खेत में गये थे, ग्रामीणों के शोर करने पर दौड़ते हुये अपने घर के पास पहुंचे तब तक सब कुछ जलकर खाक हो चुका था। पीड़ित शेख इमाम ने बताया कि कल ही बैंक से नगद पांच लाख रुपए नया घर बनवाने के लिए लेकर आया था और बाइक भी बुरी तरह से जल गया है। अंचलाधिकारी ने बताया कि इस अगलगी में पीड़ित का काफी नुकसान हुआ है जांच कर सरकारी सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी।

