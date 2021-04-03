पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्वे कर हुआ था चयन:स्वनिधि योजना के तहत शहर के फुटपाथी वेंडर्स को उपलब्ध कराया गया आई-कार्ड अाैर प्रमाणपत्र

बेतिया40 मिनट पहले
  • नरकटियागंज शहर के वार्ड नंबर- 11 में उपसभापति ने वेंडर्स के बीच वितरण शुरू किया

स्थानीय शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों के फुटपाथी दुकानदार को प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना के तहत आई कार्ड व प्रमाण पत्र मुहैया कराया गया है। इसके लिए नप प्रशासन की निगरानी में वितरण किया जा रहा है। शहर के वार्ड संख्या-11 में उपसभापति के नेतृत्व में वेंडर्स प्रमाण पत्र व आई कार्ड देकर वितरण कार्य प्रारंभ किया गया। इस संबंध में उपसभापति रत्नेश कुमार उर्फ बबलू सर्राफ ने बताया कि शहर के गरीब वेंडर्स के उत्थान को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना के तहत फुटपाथी वेंडर्स का सर्वे किया गया था।

सर्वे के आधार पर वेंडर्स का चयन कर किया गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि अब विभाग की ओर से चयनित वेंडरों का आई कार्ड एवं प्रमाण पत्र का वितरण कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 4 सीआरपी महिला सदस्य के साथ एक संगठक को लगाया गया था। उपसभापति ने बताया कि आई कार्ड एवं प्रमाण पत्र को वेंडरों के बीच एक सादा समारोह आयोजित कर वितरण किया गया है। वहीं सामुदायिक संगठक राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि शहर में लगभग 12 सौ फुटपाथी व गरीब वेंडरों का सर्वे रिपोर्ट भेजा गया था।

सर्वे रिपोर्ट के अनुसार लगभग 1216 लोगों का आई कार्ड एवं 750 लोगों का प्रमाण पत्र बनकर तैयार हो गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि बाकी बचे आई कार्ड भी बनाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। इस कार्य में सीआरपी सदस्य वर्षा कुमारी, अर्चना देवी, दिव्या कुमारी व प्राची कुमारी लगे हुए थे। वितरण के दौरान नगर प्रबंधक विनय रंजन वार्ड पार्षद दीपक कुमार धर्मेंद्र दास अनिल कुमार कृष्णा प्रसाद देवीलाल पार्षद प्रतिनिधि प्रियेश चतुर्वेदी आदि मौजूद थे।

वेंडर्स को अतिक्रमित भूमि छोड़कर ठेला लगाने का दिया निर्देश, ताकि नहीं हो जाम की समस्या
प्रमाणपत्र वितरण के दौरान उपसभापति रत्नेश कुमार उर्फ बबलू सर्राफ ने सभी वेंडर्स को हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि शहर में मुख्य मार्ग के समीप इधर-उधर ठेला लगाने से तथा फुटपाथी दुकान लगाने से जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो जा रही है। जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न करने में सबसे बड़ी भूमिका फुटपाथी दुकानदार एवं ठेले वालों की है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्य मार्ग से लगभग 6 फीट भूमि छोड़कर अपना दुकान लगाएं। वेंडिंग जोन में ही अपना दुकान लगाएं, ताकि राहगीरों एवं वाहनों को आने जाने में परेशानी नहीं हो। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि किसी ठेला वाला व दुकानदार द्वारा अवैध तरीके से दुकान लगाया गया तो विभाग द्वारा कार्रवाई भी हो सकती है।

