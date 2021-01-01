पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:थारु जनजाति के युवकों काे प्रशिक्षण के जरिए कौशल निखार कर उनके रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने में आईसीआईसीआई करेगा मदद

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेरोजगार युवक अपने शैक्षिणिक प्रमाण पत्र के साथ थारु महासंघ के अध्यक्ष को कर सकते हैं आवेदन

थारु जनजाति के युवकों का कौशल बढाने के साथ उनके रोजगार पाने में आईसीआईसीआई फाउंडेशन मददगार बनेगी। बगहा-2 प्रखंड के हरनाटांड़ स्थित थारु कल्याण महासंघ के कार्यालय भवन में बैठक के दौरान आईसीआईसीआई फाउंडेशन के डेवलपमेंट ऑफिसर विनय अग्निहोत्री ने यह बात कही। बैठक की अध्यक्षता भारतीय थारु कल्याण महासंघ के अध्यक्ष दीपनारायण प्रसाद ने की। महासंघ के अन्य पदाधिकारी उपस्थित रहे। डेवलपमेंट ऑफिसर ने कहा कि बेरोजगार युवक अपने शैक्षिक प्रमाण पत्र के साथ थारु महासंघ के अध्यक्ष दीप नारायण प्रसाद से मिलकर अपना आवेदन कर सकते हैं। फाउंडेशन की ओर से इन्हें तीन महीने का निशुल्क प्रशिक्षण पटना स्थित प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में दिलवाया जाएगा। प्रशिक्षण के बाद उन्हें सर्टिफिकेट मिलेगा।

इलेक्ट्रिकल्स, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, आफिस ऐडमिनिस्ट्रेशन आदि की ट्रेनिंग देगी

फाउंडेशन की ओर से इलेक्ट्रिकल्स, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, आफिस ऐडमिनिस्ट्रेशन आदि विविध क्षेत्रों में युवाओं को ट्रेंड किया जाएगा। नौकरी दिलाने में भी मदद की जाएगी। इसके अलावा थरुहट के गरीब परिवारों को मुर्गी पालन, बकरी पालन आदि के लिए राशि मुहैया कराई जाएगी। मार्गदर्शन व प्रोत्साहन दिया जाएगा, ताकि वे अपनी आजीविका सम्मान के साथ चला सकें। भारतीय थारु महासंघ के अध्यक्ष दीपनारायण प्रसाद ने बताया कि थारु योजना यहां के लोगों, बेरोजगार युवकों के लिए कल्याणकारी साबित होगी। उन्होंने इस पहल के लिए फाउंडेशन के अधिकारियों के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser