चुनावी सभा:सरकार बनी तो एशिया में बिहार की अपनी विशेष पहचान होगी, युवाओं को रोजगार मिलेगा : पप्पू

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जन अधिकार पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राजेश रंजन उर्फ पप्पू यादव ने रमना मैदान में चुनावी सभा को किया संबोधित

जन अधिकार पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राजेश रंजन उर्फ पप्पू यादव ने कहा कि उनकी सरकार बनी तो एशिया में बिहार की अपनी विशेष पहचान होगी। युवाओं को रोजगार मिलेगा। गरीबों का मुफ्त इलाज किया जाएगा। पैसे के अभाव में बच्चों की पढ़ाई बाधित नहीं होगी। छह माह के अंदर बिहार दंगा मुक्त हो जाएगा। सरकार की नीतियों के कारण देश में बेरोजगारी बढ़ी है। युवाओं की नौकरी छिन गई है। सरकार रेलवे को भी निजी क्षेत्र में दे रही है। इससे अब जिस स्टेशन पर मुनाफा होगा वहीं ट्रेन रुकेगी। वे गुरुवार को नगर के रमना मैदान में चुनावी जन सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्हाेंने राज्य सरकार पर व्यंग करते हुए कहा कि वाल्मीकिनगर आकर ऐशो आराम कर चले जाते है।

कभी किसी गरीब की जिंदगी में झांक कर नहीं देखे कि गरीब कैसे जी रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में आई बाढ़ के दौरान जवाब देह लोग अपने घरों में दुबक गये। वृद्ध पेंशन 600 से बढ़ाकर 3000 रुपया किया जाएगा, गरीबों के गंभीर बीमारियों का इलाज मुफ्त में किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कोरोना काल के संघर्ष को याद दिलाया और कहा उस समय उन्होंने गरीबों, प्रवासी मजदूरों और कोटा सहित देश के विभिन्न हिस्से में फंसे छात्रों की मदद में हाथ बंटाया है। मौके पर जाप के बेतिया प्रत्याशी कविता सिंह नेपाली, जिला सचिव म. एनाम, अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष शहनवाज अहमद, मैनुद्दीन अंसारी, मोहम्मद हसनैन, मुन्ना साह आदि मौजूद रहे।

कहा- सरकार बनी तो मुफ्त शिक्षा और चिकित्सा मिलेगी

बैरिया भगत सिंह खेल मैदान में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए जाप के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा की सरकार उद्योगपतियों का धन बढ़ाने में लगी है। अनिल अंबानी एवं अडानी का धन 1 वर्ष में 29% बढ़ गया है और गरीब और गरीब हो गया है। गरीब भुखमरी के कगार पर है चाहे बाढ़ हो चाहे कोरोना का समय हो। नेता पूरी तरह घर में छिप गए और गरीबों को सड़क पर भी चलने नहीं दिया। मेरी सरकार बनी तो मुफ्त शिक्षा-चिकित्सा होगी। लड़कियों के लिए प्रत्येक प्रखंड मुख्यालय में कॉलेजों की व्यवस्था कराई जाएगी और उसमें मुफ्त शिक्षा दी जाएगी गंभीर बीमारियों के इलाज के लिए एक भी रुपया गरीबों से नहीं लिया जाएगा। साथ ही 3 वर्ष के अंदर नदियों पर पक्की करण बांध बांध कर बाढ़ से पूरे बिहार को निजात दिलाई जाएगी। इसके लिए उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मैंने शपथ पत्र भी न्यायालय से बनवा कर दिया है अगर 3 वर्ष के अंदर इन कार्यों को नहीं कर पाया तो बिहार की जनता व न्यायालय चाहे तो मुझे जेल दे सकती है।

