चुनावी सभा:एनडीए की सरकार बनी तो गांव में 24 घंटे बिजली मिलेगी : सुशील मोदी

नरकटियागंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नरकटियागंज विस के भंटाडीह गांव में सुशील मोदी ने की चुनावी सभा

नरकटियागंज विधानसभा के भंटाडीह गांव में बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी ने मंगलवार को चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। अपने संबोधन के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार भारी बहुमत से सरकार बनाने जा रही है। सरकार बनने के एक साल के अंदर चंपारण के सभी गांवों में बिजली आपूर्ति 24 घंटे बहाल की जाएगी। इसके अलावा दो वर्षों के भीतर चंपारण के सभी किसानों के खेतों तक बिजली पहुंच जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में भ्रष्टाचार, अपराध, व सांप्रदायिक दंगे रोकने में एनडीए की सरकार कामयाब रही है। सभा का संचालन जदयू नेता सुनील कुमार ने किया। मौके पर हरिशंकर प्रसाद, कृष्णा प्रसाद देवीलाल, अरविंद मणी तिवारी, पशुपति कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

सुशील मोदी ने भागीरथी देवी के लिए निकाली रैली

रामनगर विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी भागीरथी देवी की जीत सुनिश्चित कराने के लिए उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी के नेतृत्व में रैली निकाली गई। नगर के प्रखंड कार्यालय के समीप डरबन पर हैली पैड बनाया गया था जहां कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच चार पहिया वाहन से मंदिर परिसर पहुंचे। नगर के नर्मदेश्वर महादेव मंदिर परिसर से पीकअप रथ पर सवार उप मुख्य मंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी, राज्य सभा सांसद सतीश चन्द्र दुबे, भाजपा प्रत्याशी पद्मश्री से सम्मानित विधायक भागीरथी देवी समेत अन्य लोग सवार होकर लोगों को अभिवादन करते हुए हिंद चौक होते हुए बेला गोला भुवनेश्वर चौक रैली का समापन हुआ।

