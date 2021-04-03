पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भागवत कथा:भागवत कथा में भक्ति रस में झूमते रहे श्रद्धालु

बेतिया
मझौलिया प्रखंड के करमवा कचहरी टोला वार्ड नंबर- 6 में श्रीमद् भागवत महापुराण का आयोजन के दूसरे दिन भागवत कथा के सुनने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। परीक्षित जन्म एवं सुकदेव जन्म की कथा सुनकर भक्त भक्ति रस में पूरे रात झूमते रहे। मौके पर अयोध्या धाम से पधारे परम पूज्य बाल व्यास अभिषेक आनंद शास्त्री जी महाराज ने बताया कि जब-जब धर्म की हानि होती है और अधर्म बढ़ने लगता हैं तो भगवान अवतार लेते हैं भगवान हर युग में अवतार लेकर पापियों का संहार किया है तथा धर्म की स्थापना की है यह प्रक्रिया युगों-युगों से चलता आ रहा है। सबसे पहले हर एक जीव से आपस में प्रेम करना सीखें जब आप जगत में जगरनाथ का दर्शन करेंगे। अनीश त्रिपाठी जी के द्वारा पाठ पूजन इत्यादि का कार्यक्रम बड़ी सुंदर से संपन्न कराया जा रहा है। भागवत कथा को सफल बनाने में मनीष त्रिपाठी, देवानंद, सिकन्दर कुशवाहा, अमित उपाध्याय, सूरज पाण्डेय, अंकित चौबे उपस्थित थे।

