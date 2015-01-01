पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बघंबरपुर गांव में हुई शर्मनाक घटना:तीन कट्‌ठा जमीन पर मेड़ को लेकर हुए विवाद में छोटे भाई ने बड़े को फरसा से काट कर मार डाला

बेतिया41 मिनट पहले
  • 10 दिनों से दोनों भाइयों में चल रहा था भूमि-विवाद
  • विवादित भूमि पर जाने पर हुआ तू-तू, मैं-मैं और हाेने लगी मारपीट

श्रीनगर थाना के बघंबरपुर गांव में मंगलवार को भूमि विवाद को लेकर छोटे भाई ने अपने बड़े भाई को फरसा से काट दिया। गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हालत में महातम चौधरी को इलाज के लिए जीएमसीएच ले जाया गया। जहां उसने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने लाश का पोस्टमाॅर्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

महातम चौधरी के पुत्र उमेश चौधरी के बयान पर तीन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई में जुटी हुई है। श्रीनगर थानाध्यक्ष खालिद अख्तर ने बताया कि इस मामले में कोई आवेदन प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। अस्पताल में मौत हुई है तो वहां से फर्द बयान आने के बाद एफआईआर किया जाएगा। सूचना के बाद पुलिस को जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। बघंबरपुर निवासी मातम चौधरी व गोपी चौधरी के बीच करीब दस दिनों से विवाद चल रहा था। मंगलवार सुबह करीब दस बजे महातम विवादित भूमि पर गए थे। तभी गोपी चौधरी से तू-तू, मैं- मैं होने लगा।

विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि दोनों दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट होने लगी। इसी बीच गोपी चौधरी ने महातम चौधरी के सर पर फरसा से वार कर दिया। जिससे महातम खून से लथपथ होकर जमीन पर गिर गए। इसी बीच दूसरा पक्ष फरार हो गया। परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में गंभीर रूप से जख्मी महातम चौधरी को जीएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया। जहां इलाज के दौरान करीब दो बजे महातम ने दम तोड़ दिया। इलाज कर रहे चिकित्सकों ने बताया कि सर पर करारा जख्म व ज्यादा खून बहने के कारण महातम की मौत हो गई।

मृतक के पुत्र का आरोप- गोपी, उसकी पत्नी व पुत्र ने की है हत्या
पुलिस को दिए बयान में मृतक महातम के पुत्र उमेश चौधरी ने बताया कि उसके पिता की हत्या गोपी चौधरी, उसकी पत्नी इंदू देवी व उसके पुत्र अवधेश चौधरी ने की है। उमेश ने बताया कि सभी जमीन पर अपना हक बताकर विवाद कर रहे थे। उसके पिता जब जमीन पर गए तो सभी लोगों ने लाठी-डंडे व फरसा से प्रहार कर गंभीर रूप से जख्मी कर दिया। जब उसके पिता खून से लथपथ होकर जमीन पर गिर गए तब आरोपियों ने छोड़ा। नगर पुलिस शव में कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमाॅर्टम करा कर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

मंगलवार को भी खेत में आने-जाने के रास्ते को लेकर हुआ विवाद
परिजनों ने बताया कि दोनों भाईयों के बीच भूमि विवाद का मामला चल रहा था। मंगलवार को भी खेत में आने-जाने के रास्ते को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। परिजनों ने बताया कि तीन कट्‌ठा जमीन के बीच मेड़ से आने जाने को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। जिसे छुड़ाने की नीयत से महातम चौधरी गए थे। लेकिन गोपी चौधरी ने फरसा से प्रहार कर उसे लहू-लुहान कर दिया। जिसके बाद इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।

इधर, हत्या कर जलाने जा रहे थे ससुराल वाले पुलिस ने कब्जे में लिया
सिकटा| बलथर थाना क्षेत्र के भौरी गांव में एक विवाहिता की हत्या कर देने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। मृतका के भाई की सूचना पर पुलिस ने लाश को बरामद कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है। मृतका की पहचान भौरी गांव निवासी सुनील महतो की 20 वर्षीय पत्नी शारदा देवी के रुप मे की गई है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में मृतका के भाई ने अपनी बहन शारदा की हत्या का आरोप उसके ससुराल वालों पर लगाया है। थानाध्यक्ष प्रकाश कुमार ने बताया कि विवाहिता के भाई आदापुर निवासी साहदेव महतो ने पुलिस को बताया कि ससुरालवाले ने मेरी बहन की रस्सी से गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी है।

घटना स्थल पर पहुंचते ही ससुरालवाले शव को छोड़ फरार हो गए।मृतका के परिजन शव का अंतिम संस्कार के लिए ले जा रहे थे। जिसे बरामद किया गया है। 20 वर्षीय शारदा देवी से वर्ष-2019 में भौरी गांव निवासी सुनील महतो से शादी हुई थी।विवाहिता की मौत संदिग्ध है। उसके गले में निशान है, पोस्टमाॅर्टम रिपोर्ट आने बाद ही मौत का खुलासा हो पाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मृतका के भाई के आवेदन पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर अग्रेतर कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

