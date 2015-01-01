पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:जिले में दाे घंटे के लिए निकली धूप, रात को कुहासे का असर दिखा कम, ठंड से मिली राहत

बेतिया6 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की सलाह पर ही सरसों में दवा का छिड़काव करना चाहिए

जिले में शनिवार को करीब दो घंटे तक सूर्य की हल्की किरणें दिखी। इससे लोगों को दिन में कुछ देर के ठंड से राहत मिली। हालांकि जिले में शनिवार की सुबह तथा शुक्रवार की रात्रि में कोहरा काफी कम रहा। इस कारण रात से लेकर सुबह में भी आवश्यक कार्यवश वाहनों का परिचालन सड़कों पर हुआ। शनिवार को शादी का लग्न होने के कारण रात्रि में भी वाहनों के चलने का सिलसिला जारी रहा।

कोहरा ने वाहनों की रफ्तार भले ही हल्की धीमी कर दी पर यातायात बाधित नहीं हुआ। हालांकि मौसम में कनकनी बनी हुई है। लोग ठंड से बचाव में लगे हुए हैं। दिन में भी शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में वाहनों के परिचालन के साथ ही लोग घरों से बाहर दिखे।

21 दिनों की फसल होने पर कर दें हल्की सिंचाई

कृषि वैज्ञानिक ने कहा कि जिन किसानों का गेहूं 21 दिन बावग के पूर्ण हो गए हैं, वैसे किसान खेतों में हल्की सिंचाई कर दें। ओस की बूंदें गिरने के साथ ही नमी बनी हुई है। किसान गेहूं की फसलों व मक्का की सिंचाई कर सकते हैं। गेहूं में नीम लेपित यूरिया का ही उपयोग करना चाहिए। फिलहाल मौसम सब्जी के लिए भी अनुकूल है।

सरसों के फूल में बाली पकड़ने के स्टेज में होता है लाही

कृषि वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. अजीत कुमार ने कहा कि अभी इक्के-दूक्के खेतों में किसानों के द्वारा लगाई गई सरसों की फसल में फूल बनना आरंभ हुआ है। जब सरसों में फूल लग जाए व बाली बनने के लिए तैयार होने के क्रम में लाही का प्रकोप होता है। ऐसे समय में अगर ठंड ज्यादा हो व लाही का प्रकोप आरंभ हो तो किसानों को तुरंत कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की सलाह पर ही दवा का छिड़काव करना चाहिए। सरसों, राई, तोरी में बाली पूर्ण रूप से निकलने के साथ ही बाली में दाना पुष्ट होगा। फिलहाल कहीं भी सरसों में लाही का प्रकोप नहीं दिख रहा है।

