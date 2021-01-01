पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस आज:गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर महाराजा स्टेडियम तैयार, 9 बजे डीएम फहराएंगे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • 10.5 बजे विकास भवन पर डीडीसी,10.40 बजे पुलिस कार्यालय पर एसपी करेंगे ध्वजारोहण

शहर के महाराजा स्टेडियम में आज यानि मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य कार्यक्रम का आयोजन होगा। आयोजन को लेकर किसी तरह की कमी या चुक नहीं हो, इसको लेकर सोमवार की देर शाम तक फुलप्रूफ तैयारियों को अंतिम रुप दिया जा रहा था। इसको लेकर महाराजा को सज-धज कर तैयार हो गया है। सुबह 9 बजे जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का ध्वाजारोहण करेंगे। ध्वाजारोहण से पहले डीएम-एसपी के साथ संयुक्त रूप से परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे। कार्यक्रम के दौरान कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाएगा।

सुबह 10 बजे कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में भी डीएम राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फराएंगे। 10.5 बजे विकास भवन पर डीडीसी रवींद्र नाथ प्रसाद सिंह,10.40 बजे पुलिस कार्यालय पर एसपी उपेंद्रनाथ वर्मा, 10.45 बजे जिला परिषद कार्यालय में, 10.50 बजे सदर एसडीएम कार्यालय में,11 बजे होम गार्ड कार्यालय,11.10 बजे पुलिस लाइन व 11.40 बजे महादलित टोले में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया जाएगा।

आरपीएफ ने ट्रेनों में चलाया सर्च ऑपरेशन

नरकटियागंज रेल परिक्षेत्र एवं सभी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों में गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर एसएसबी, रेल पुलिस एवं आरपीएफ ने रेल परिक्षेत्र में चौकसी बढ़ा दिया है। इसको लेकर स्टेशन व विभिन्न ट्रेनों में सोमवार को पुलिस ने सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए आरपीएफ के पोस्ट कमांडर बीके तिवारी ने बताया कि विभागीय अधिकारियों के आदेशानुसार बेतिया से वाल्मीकिनगर तक सभी परिचालित एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों में नियमित जांच चलाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि रेल यात्रियों से अनुरोध किया गया है कि सफर के दौरान कोई भी संदिग्ध व्यक्ति दिखाई दे तो इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दें।

कोरोनाकाल में दो गंज की दूरी रखना होना अनिवार्य

गणतंत्र दिवस के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले लोगों को किसी तरह की परेशानी या साफ-सफाई की बेहतर करने व सड़कों को भी दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है। इतना ही नहीं समारोह स्थल पर शारीरिक दूरी के लिए भी व्यवस्था की गई है। महादलित टोलों में पूर्व की भांति पदाधिकारीगण.जाकर ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। कार्यक्रम स्थल पर मास्क व दो गज की दूरी अनिवार्य महाराजा स्टेडियम में स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर कोरोना को लेकर किसी तरह की चुक.नहीं हो, इसको लेकर विशेष ख्याल रखा गया है। गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में सभी लोगों को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क व दो गज की दूरी का पालन करना होगा। समारोह में परेड में भाग लेने वाले जवानों के बीच पर्सनल डिस्टेंसिंग कायम रखी जाएगा। इसके लिए तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।

