दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस शुरू:बाजार हो गया गुलजार, इस त्योहार जीतें सोना, चांदी एवं अनेकों शानदार उपहार

बेतिया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुरक्षा मानकों के साथ सज-धज कर दुकानें हैं तैयार

शक्ति स्त्रोत जगतजननी मां दुर्गा की अराधना के प्रथम दिन से ही त्योहारों का पावन महीना शुरू हो रहा है। त्योहार न सिर्फ हमारे लिए आनंद, उत्साह और उमंग लेकर आता है बल्कि हमारे अंदर सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार भी करता है। त्योहारों के इस सीजन का इंतजार हम सभी को रहता है, फिर बात चाहे बच्चों की हो या बड़े और बुजुर्गों की। ढेर सारी शॉपिंग के बिना तो किसी त्योहार की कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती। पिछले कुछ महीनों से कोविड- 19 से लड़ने के बाद जिंदगी फिर से रफ्तार पकड़ने लगी है। बाजारे पहले की तरह फिर से गुलजार है। व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ देखी जा रही है। सोशल डिस्टेंशिंग और सुरक्षा मानकों को ध्यान में रखते हुए ग्राहक जमकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। व्यावसायीक प्रतिष्ठान भी अपने ग्राहकों की जरूरत को पूरा करने के साथ-साथ उनकी सुरक्षा के प्रति सजग हैं और सरकार के दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में शारदीय नवरात्र के प्रथम दिन से शुरू होकर छठ पूजा तक चलने वाले त्योहारों के इस सीजन में खरीदारी के अनुभव को और भी रोमांचक तथा यादगार बनाने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर लेकर आया है द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस। पूजा उत्सव दुकानदारों और ग्राहकों को एक ऐसा मंच प्रदान करता है जिसमें दूकानदार अपने आकर्षक ऑफर तथा डिस्काउंट के साथ ग्राहकों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करतें हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ ग्राहकों को घर बैठे विभीन्न ऑफर तथा डिस्काउंट की जानकारी मिलती रहती है। 20 अक्टूबर से 30 नवंबर तक चलने वाले पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में खरीदारी कर आप भी जीत सकते हैं वाशिंग मशीन, कूलर, आरओ., गैस स्टोव, इंडक्शन कूकर, मिक्सर ग्राइंडर जैसे ढ़ेरों उपहार।

पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में करें खरीदारी और जीतें आकर्षक उपहार
दैनिक भास्कर पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में प्रत्येक खरीदारी पर आपको मिलेगा लकी कूपन। आपको बस इस लकी कूपन में अपना नाम, मोबाइल नंबर जैसी जानकारी भरकर वहां रखे ड्रॉप बॉक्स में डाल देना है। लकी ड्रॉ के माध्यम से कूपन निकालकर भाग्यशाली विजेताओं का चयन किया जाएगा। विजेताओं को मिलेगा वाशिंग मशीन, कूलर, आरओ., गैस स्टोव, इंडक्शन कूकर, मिक्सर ग्राइंडर जैसे घरेलू इस्तेमाल में आने वाले ढेर सारे आकर्षक उपहार। विजेताओं को उनका उपहार दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा प्रदान किया जाएगा।

