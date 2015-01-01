पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:26 नवंबर को अखिल भारतीय आम हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए बैठक

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
एेक्टू की बैठक में मौजूद कार्यकर्ता।

10 केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों के मंच द्वारा 26 नवंबर को अखिल भारतीय आम हड़ताल को सफल बनाने को लेकर एक बैठक बिहार राज्य अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी महासंघ जिला कार्यालय पर कर्मचारी महासंघ गोप गुट के जिला संरक्षक शशिकांत पांडेय की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिसमें आशा कार्यकर्ता, खेग्रामस, निर्माण मजदूर, निकाय कर्मचारी महासंघ, बिहार राज्य मनरेगा मजदूर सभा, बेतिया राज कर्मचारी महासंघ, मौसमी कर्मचारी महासंघ, रसोइया महासंघ, आंगनबाड़ी कर्मचारी महासंघ के सदस्य शामिल हुये।

मौके पर एक्टू जिला संयोजक रविंद्र कुमार रवि ने कहा कि स्थाई श्रमिकों की मजदूरी और सेवा शर्तों को खत्म कर ठेका और अनियमित श्रमिकों के स्तर पर लगाया जा रहा है। आशा कार्यकर्ता संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रतिमा ने कहा कि अपनी जान जोखिम मे डालकर महामारी से लड़ने वाले स्वास्थ्य कर्मी व खासकर सबसे निचले स्तर के फ्रंटलाइन कर्मी सरकार की अनदेखी का शिकार बने हुए हैं।

खेग्रामस जिलाध्यक्ष संजय राम ने कहा कि सभी श्रम कानूनों को खत्म करके गुलामी के 4 श्रमिक कोड बना दिए हैं। निर्माण मजदूर यूनियन जिला संयोजक जवाहर प्रसाद ने कहा कि सामाजिक सुरक्षा, कर्मचारियों के कल्याण की जिम्मेवारी से मुक्ति दे दी गई है।

कानून के पालन के लिए श्रमिकों की संख्या की सीमा में वृद्धि ने कानून के दायरे में से अधिकांश कर्मचारियों को बाहर कर दिया है। बैठक में मऊ के जिला सचिव मुख्तार मिया, अशोक कुमार वर्मा, बृजेश कुमार, राजेंद्र पाठक ने आम हड़ताल को सफल बनाने पर बल दिया।

