पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:विधायक, विधान पार्षद व राज्यसभा सांसद ने छठ घाटों का लिया जायजा

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी घाट किए जाएंगे सेनेटाइज : सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने की अपील

बगहा विधायक राम सिंह, राज्यसभा सांसद सतीश चंद्र दुबे व एमएलसी भीष्म साहनी ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ नगर के सभी छठ घाटों का जायजा लिया। इन लोगों ने कोरोना काल की चुनौतियों को गंभीरता से लेते हुए छठ घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग समेत तमाम जरूरी सतर्कता बरतने की अपील की। राज्यसभा सांसद ने कहा कि 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे तथा 60 वर्ष या इससे अधिक के बुजुर्गों को छठ घाट पर जाने की जरूरत नहीं है, ताकि कोरोना के संक्रमण से इन्हें बचाया जा सके। यह सामाजिक हित में बेहद जरूरी है।

बगहा विधायक राम सिंह ने कहा कि संयम बरतना ही हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। इधर, नवनिर्वाचित विधायक के पहली बार बगहा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पहुंचने पर लोगों ने फूल माला से उनका स्वागत किया। फिरोज आलम, सोमेश पांडेय, रितु जायसवाल, अशोक पटेल, अजय राउत, मोबीन अंसारी, दयानंद बैठा, रविंद्र गुप्ता, जाहिद अली, दीपू तिवारी, विशुन आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें