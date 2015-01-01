पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जिले में नाबार्ड ने 5993 करोड की ऋण योजना बनाई इससे फसलीय व कृषि योजनाओं को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

बेतिया7 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम ने वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 की संभाव्यता युक्त ऋण योजना का विमोचन व ऋण योजना का लोकार्पण किया

जिले में नावार्ड की ओर से 5993 करोड़ की ऋण योजना बनाई है। इस योजना के तहत फसली व कृषि योजनाओं को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। बुधवार को समाहरणालय के सभागार में जिला स्तरीय समीक्षा समिति की बैठक के दौरान जिलाधिकारी कुन्दन कुमार ने नाबार्ड की ओर से जिले के लिए वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए बनाई गई संभाव्यता युक्त ऋण योजना (पीएलपी) का विमोचन किया।

डीएम ने बैंको के पास लंबित आवेदनों को जल्द निपटाने के आदेश दिये एवं ऋण योजना के लक्ष्य को शत प्रतिशत पूरा करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। उन्होंने गांवों में विशेष ध्यान देने के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश दिया।

नाबार्ड के जिला विकास प्रबंधक गोपाल कुमार पंडित ने बताया कि जिले के लिए वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए 5993 करोड़ रुपये की ऋण योजना बनाई गई है। इसमें 2347.78 करोड़ रुपये का प्रावधान फ़सली ऋण एवं 1058.35 करोड़ रुपये का प्रावधान कृषि संबंधी अन्य गतिविधियों जैसे मशीनीकरण, बागवानी, डेयरी, पोल्ट्री, मछलीपालन, सिंचाई, भूमि विकास, भंडारण, खाद्य प्रशंष्करण के लिए किया गया है।

सूक्ष्म, लघु व मझौले उद्योगों के लिए 1070.57 करोड़ रुपये, निर्यात, शिक्षा, आवास, आधारभूत संरचनाओं, स्वंय सहायता समूहो आदि के लिए 1516.27 करोड़ रुपये का प्रावधान किया गया है। श्री पंडित ने बताया कि जिले में बकरीपालन और डेयरी के लिए अलग से योजना भी बनाई गई है। उन्होने बैंको से उक्त क्षेत्र में ऋण को जिले में नाबार्ड ने 5993 करोड की ऋण योजना बनाई, फसली व कृषि योजनाओं को मिलेगी।

ब्लॉकवार ऋण योजना की जाएगी तैयार

एलडीएम प्रमोद सिन्हा ने बताया कि उक्त योजना सभी बैंको को इसी माह दे दी जाएगी, ताकि बैंक ब्लॉक-वार ऋण योजना तथा जिला ऋण योजना मार्च 2021 तक तैयार किया जा सके। बैठक में सभी बैंको के जिला समन्वयक, भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के प्रतिनिधि, बिहार सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित रहे। बैठक के दौरान नाबार्ड द्वारा वर्ष 2019-20 वर्ष पर केन्द्रित विभिन्न परियोजनाओं की एक बुकलेट भी वितरित की गई।

