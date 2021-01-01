पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:‘मैं भी डिजिटल’ कार्यक्रम के तहत नप चलाएगा अभियान

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिया प्रशिक्षण : बैंकों से किया जाएगा समन्वय

नगर परिषद के द्वारा ‘मैं भी डिजिटल‘ कार्यक्रम के तहत अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इस क्रम में लाभुकों को प्रशिक्षण दिलाया जाएगा। साथ ही विभिन्न बैंकों से समन्वय स्थापित कर इसका लाभ लाभुकों को दिलाया जाएगा। इसकी जानकारी नगर परिषद के सिटी मिशन प्रबंधक राजरंजन तथा मनीष कुमार ने दी है। प्रधानमंत्री स्व निधि अंतर्गत मै भी डिजिटल कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रशिक्षण आयोजित किया जाना है। इसके लिए नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के विशेष सचिव सह निदेशक जिले के सभी नगर परिषद से लेकर नगर पंचायतों के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को पत्र जारी किया है। बताया जाता है कि प्रधानमंत्री स्ट्रीट वेंडर आत्मनिर्भर निधि योजना के तहत आवासन एवं शहरी कार्य मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा जनवरी 2021 की समय अवधि में ही मैं भी डिजिटल अभियान प्रारंभ करने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। इस कार्यक्रम के तहत सभी लाभुकों को डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन में प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए नगर निकाय को लैंडिंग इंस्टीच्यूशन जैसे बैंक आदि के साथ समन्वय स्थापित कर एक ट्रेनिंग कैलेंडर तैयार कर पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना है। इस क्रम में सभी लैंडिंग इंस्टीच्यूशन नगर निकाय तथा राज्य स्तर पर नोडल ऑफिसर को नामित कर राज्य एवं आवासन तथा शहरी कार्य मंत्रालय को सूचित करना है। ताकि उसे मंत्रालय द्वारा पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जा सके। अभियान के तहत सभी स्वीकृत आवेदनों को संवितरित किया जाना है। मैं भी डिजिटल अभियान के सफल क्रियान्वयन हेतु मार्गदर्शिका भी जारी कर दी गई है। इस अभियान के प्रारंभ स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय द्वारा कोविड-19 महामारी हेतु जारी मार्गदर्शिका का अनुपालन करते हुए किया जाना है। निर्देश दिया गया है कि सभी संबंधित फुटपाथ विक्रेताओं को डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन में प्रशिक्षित करने हेतु आवश्यक कार्रवाई किया जाए। जिसमें अधिक से अधिक फुटपाथ विक्रेताओं को लाभान्वित किया जा सके। पत्र के आलोक में नगर परिषद बेतिया के द्वारा कार्रवाई आरंभ कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser