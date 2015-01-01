पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगरानी टीम ने की छापेमारी:आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में नप के जेई के घर की तलाशी; दस्तावेज व पासबुक जब्त

बेतिया5 घंटे पहले
  • पटना थाने में दर्ज एफआईआर के आलोक में हुई कार्रवाई

निगरानी की टीम ने बुधवार को नगर परिषद के जेई सुजय सुमन के शांतिनगर स्थित किराये के आवास की तलाशी ली। इस क्रम में निगरानी टीम ने पटना, केसरिया तथा बेतिया में तलाशी लिया। टीम नगर परिषद बेतिया भी पहुंची व कई कागजातों की जांच पड़ताल की। बुधवार की दोपहर से आरंभ हुई तलाशी शाम तक चली।

इस क्रम में आवास के भीतर किसी भी अन्य के जाने पर पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंध कर दिया गया था। नगर थाना के पदाधिकारी व जवान आवास पर मौजूद रहे। निगरानी के डीएसपी कन्हैया लाल ने बताया कि निगरानी थाना पटना में दर्ज प्राथमिकी के आलोक में तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया।

बेतिया में कनीय अभियंता के पास से जमीन से संबंधित कुछ कागजात, बैंक खाता से जुड़े कागजात मिले है। डीएसपी ने बताया कि बेतिया के अलावे पटना, जेई के पैतृक आवास पूर्वी चंपारण के केसरिया में भी निगरानी की टीम तलाशी ली है। उन्होंने कहा कि कागजातों की जांच के बाद ही आगे कुछ भी कहा जा सकता है।

निगरानी टीम ने जेई के पटना, केसरिया तथा बेतिया के आवास की तलाशी ली

आवास से लेकर कार्यालय तक होती रही चर्चा

कार्रवाई को ले नगर परिषद कार्यालय से लेकर शांतिनगर में भी अटकलों पर चर्चाएं होते रहा। इस दौरान आवास से लेकर नप कार्यालय तक जेई निगरानी के साथ रहे। जेई सुजय सुमन ने बताया कि काफी दिन पहले किसी ने शिकायत की थी। जिसको लेकर निगरानी टीम जांच की है। जांच में दूध का दूध व पानी का पानी हो जाएगा।

तलाशी के बाद टीम पहुंची नगर परिषद

टीम ने सर्वप्रथम जेई के आवास तलाशी की। इसी क्रम में टीम के कुछ सदस्य नगर परिषद कार्यालय नगर थाना के पुलिस पदाधिकारी के साथ पहुंचे। जहां नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी की गैरमौजूदगी में टीम के द्वारा आवश्यक कागजातों की जांच पड़ताल की गई।

केसरिया स्थित आवास पर 4 घंटे छापामारी कर 40 सामान जब्त की

बेतिया नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक अभियंता सुजय सुमन के केसरिया पुरानी बाजार स्थित घर पर निगरानी की टीम ने बुधवार को छापेमारी की। करीब 4 घंटे तक छापामारी की गयी। इस दौरान करीब चालीस से अधिक समान को जब्त कर जांच किया। जिसमें बिछावन से लेकर अन्य घरेलू समान शामि‍ल है।

जांच के बाद सभी समान सुजय सुमन के चाचा उमेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव को सूची के साथ सौप दिया। दल का नेतृत्व पटना निगरानी टीम के डीएसपी मनोज कुमार श्रीवास्तव कर रहे थे। निगरानी टीम केसरिया पहुंच कर स्थानीय सीओ व पुलिस को सूचना देकर उक्त स्थल पर पहुंची। घर का दरवाजा बंद था। जिसमें दण्डाधिकारी सह सीओ प्रवीण कुमार सिन्हा व पुअनि लाल साहेब प्रसाद की देख रेख में ताला को तोड़ा गया।

हालांकि छापामारी में पुलिस को कोई पुख्ता सबूत नहीं मिला। सुजय सुमन बेतिया नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक अभियंता के पद पर करीब सात वर्षों से कार्यरत हैं।

