चुनाव की तैयारी:बदलाव की लहर में एनडीए गठबंधन का उड़ने लगा है होश : उपेन्दर

नौतन2 दिन पहले
पंद्रह साल के सुशासन की सरकार ने सूबे को बदहाल बना कर रख दिया है ।इस बार जनता बदलाव की लहर के साथ एनडीए गठबंधन का होश उडने लगे हैं। राज्य में बेरोजगारी, शिक्षा, स्वास्थय की दिशा में कोई कदम नहीं उठाया गया है। यह बातें मंगलवार को नौतन खेल मैदान में आयोजित जन सभा को संबोधित करते हुए रालोसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उपेनदर कुशवाहा ने कहा। सभा का संचालन जिला अध्यक्ष शैलेश कुमार कुशवाहा ने किया। मौके पर कैलाश प्रसाद, प्रखंड अध्यक्ष नथू यादव, रघुनाथ शास्त्री, केदार, विनय तिवारी, सत्यदेव, मोतीलाल राम, बिनोद, प्रकाश चंदन, विनय किशोर, लोकेश आदि ने संबोधित किया।

