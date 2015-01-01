पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अनुमान:11.9 तक पहुंचा रात का पारा, ग्रामीण इलाकों में छाने लगा कोहरा, दिसंबर सताएगा

  • पछिया के कारण कोहरे का असर है कम, 26 नवंबर को बादल छाने की संभावना, उसके बाद बदलेगा मौसम का रूख, कंपकंपाने लगेगी सर्दी

जिला में ठंड की दस्तक धीरे-धीरे बढ़ती जा रही है। जिससे लोगों की परेशानी भी बढ़ रही है। बताया जाता है कि न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट आने से ठंड का असर बढ़ा है। जिला में रविवार की रात न्यूनतम तापमान 11.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया। वहीं अगली सुबह सोमवार को ग्रामीण इलाकों में कोहरे ने दस्तक दी। कई जगहों पर सुबह 6 बजे तक कोहरा देखने को मिला। बताया जाता है कि पछिया हवा के कारण अभी कोहरे का असर कम है। जबकि 26 नवंबर को बादल छाए रहने का अनुमान लगाया गया है।

इसके बाद मौसम का मिजाज बदलने की संभावना है। वहीं दिसंबर माह से अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में और कमी आने की संभावना बताई गई है, जिससे लोगों को ठंड परेशान करना शुरू कर देगी। बताया जाता है कि वर्तमान में आगामी तीन से चार दिनों तक न्यूनतम तापमान 12-16 डिग्री के बीच रहेगा। जिससे रात व सुबह में ठंड का एहसास होगा। ऐसे में इस समय गर्म कपड़े के प्रयोग को बचाव के लिए आवश्यक बताया जा रहा है।

गेहूं के लिए आदर्श समय, ऊपरी खेत में होगी फसल
खेतों में ओस गिरना शुरू हो चुका है। नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह से गेहूं की बुआई का आदर्श समय शुरू होगा। इस बार मानसून की अच्छी बारिश से उपरी खेतों में भी खासी नमी है। जिससे वहां भी गेहूं की बुआई करने से पौधे निकलेंगे। वहीं दो-तीन सिंचाई करने से अच्छी पैदावार होगी। वहीं वर्तमान में थोड़ा ठंड होने से किसी फसल को नुकसान नहीं है।

अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान लगातार गिरेगा

अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान लगातार गिरा है। 26 नवंबर के बाद मौसम का रूख बदलने से ठंड बढ़ेगी। दिसंबर माह से ठंड और बढ़ेगी। अभी ग्रामीण इलाकों में कोहरा आया है। वहीं गेहूं बुआई के लिए आदर्श समय होगा। -डॉ. अब्दुस सत्तार, मौसम वैज्ञानिक व नोडल पदाधिकारी, आरएएनयू मौसम विभाग, पूसा।

