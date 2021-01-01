पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान:हमारा देश दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा लोकतंत्र है इसलिए इसे मजबूत बनाना है : एडीएम

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • 11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह का किया आयोजन

अपर समाहर्ता विभागीय जांच राम निरंजन सिंह ने कहा कि सभी मतदाता सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित एवं जागरूक बनें। स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए निर्भिक होकर, धर्म, वर्ग, जाति, समुदाय, भाषा अथवा अन्य किसी भी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना निर्वाचन में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करें। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिक से अधिक मतदाता अपने मत का प्रयोग करें इसके लिए निर्वाचन विभाग द्वारा विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जाता है। मतदाताओं को मत देने के लिए जागरूक एवं प्रेरित किया जाता है।

आज राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। जो व्यक्ति 18 वर्ष की उम्र पूर्ण कर चुके हैं वे निर्वाचक सूची में अपना नाम अवश्य दर्ज कराएं और निर्वाचन में अपने मत का प्रयोग अवश्य करेंगे। सोमवार को समाहरणालय के सभागार में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर संबोधित करते हुए एडीएम विभागीय जांच ने कही। एडीएम नंदकिशोर साह ने कहा कि हमारा देश भारत दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा लोकतंत्र है और देश प्रगति के पथ पर निरंतर अग्रसर होती रहे इसके लिए लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाना आवश्यक है। लोकतंत्र को मजबूती देश की जनता के मत से प्राप्त होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाने का उद्देश्य युवाओं को मतदान के लिए जागरूक करना है। निदेशक डीआरडीए राजेश कुमार ने कहा कि प्रत्येक 25 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया जाता है। यह दिवस भारत के प्रत्येक नागरिक के लिए अहम है। इस दिन भारत के प्रत्येक नागरिक को अपने राष्ट्र के प्रत्येक चुनाव में अपनी भागीदारी की शपथ लेनी चाहिए क्योंकि प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का वोट ही देश के भावी भविष्य की नींव रखता है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को अपने मत का प्रयोग सोच-समझ कर करना चाहिए और ऐसी सरकारें, प्रतिनिधि चुनने के लिए करना चाहिए जो देश को विकास और तरक्की के पथ पर ले जा सके।

दीप जलाकर कार्यक्रम का किया गया शुभारंभ
अपर समाहर्ता सहित अन्य जिलास्तरीय पदाधिकारियों ने दीप प्रज्जवलित कर 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता का विधिवत शुभारंभ किया। मौके पर उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मो. गजाली एवं अपर निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मो अशरफ अफरोज ने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के औचित्य पर विस्तारपूर्वक प्रकाश डाला। एडीएम रामनिरंजन सिंह ने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर हम भारत के नागरिक लोकतंत्र में अपनी पूर्ण आस्था रखते हुए यह शपथ लेते हैं कि हम अपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परम्पराओं की मर्यादा को बनाये रखेंगे तथा स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए निर्भिक होकर, धर्म, वर्ग, जाति, समुदाय, भाषा अथवा अन्य किसी भी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना सभी निर्वाचनों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे, इसकी शपथ भी दिलाई गई।

