बगहा अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में बढ़ी सुविधाएं:24 घंटे मिलेगा ऑक्सीजन, हर बेड तक पहुंची पाइप, राेज 3 बार बदले जाएंगे चादर

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • सभी 45 बेडाें के बीच में पर्दा लगाकर किया गया अलग, साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था भी दुरुस्त हुई

अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के प्रत्येक बेड तक ऑक्सीजन की पाइप पहुंच गई है। प्रत्येक बेड के मरीज के लिए ऑक्सीजन यहां 24 घंटे उपलब्ध रहेगा। प्रतिदिन प्रत्येक बेड की चादर भी तीन बार बदली जा रही है। साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था भी दुरुस्त हुई है। बदले हुए लुक के साथ पश्चिम चंपारण जिले का यह इकलौता ऐसा अस्पताल बन गया है, जहां पिछले कुछ समय में बेहद सकारात्मक बदलाव सामने आए हैं। फिलहाल इस अस्पताल के सभी 45 बेड पर्दा से कवर कर दिए गए हैं। अस्पताल प्रबंधन प्रत्येक घंटे अस्पताल में साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था की निगरानी कर रहा है।

मेनू के अनुसार नाश्ते और भोजन की भी सुविधा
हर बेड पर 24 घंटे ऑक्सीजन उपलब्ध होने से गंभीर मरीजों की हर जरूरत ससमय पूरी हो सकेगी। ऑक्सीजन के लिए लगाई गई पाइपों का ट्रायल हो चुका है। जल्द सुविधा शुरू हो जाएगी। 24 घंटे में 3 बार बेड की चादर बदलने व दवा और मेनू के अनुसार नाश्ते और भोजन की भी सुविधा उपलब्ध है। मरीज को कोई दिक्कत न हो इसके लिए ऑन ड्यूटी चिकित्सक को एक एक घंटे पर वार्ड की राउंडिंग पर लगाया गया है।​​​​​​​

मदर केयर कंगारू सेंटर से कमजोर बच्चों को मदद

अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक डाॅ. सिंह ने बताया कि अस्पताल के महिला वार्ड में बने कंगारू मदर केयर यूनिट से अस्पताल में जन्मे कमजोर बच्चों के पालन पोषण की जानकारी बच्चे की माता को कार्यरत महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी दे रही हैं। इससे नवजातों को बेहतर परवरिश मिल सकेगी तथा कमजोर बच्चों का सही तरीके से लालन पालन हो सकेगा। अस्पताल में दिन में एक ही साथ आउटडोर व इमर्जेंसी सेवा भी जारी है।

मरीजाें में विश्वास जगे कि वे सुरक्षित हाथों में हैं : डाॅ. सिंह

डाॅ. केबीएन सिंह बताते हैं की अस्पताल की व्यवस्था इस तरह से होना चाहिए जहां मरीज आने के बाद अपने को सुरक्षित महसूस करें और उनमें विश्वास जगे की वे सुरक्षित हाथों में हैं। बताया कि प्रत्येक बेड को इस ख्याल से कवर किया जाना चाहिए कि सभी मरीज एक दूसरे मरीज से अलग रहें। कई बार ऐसा होता है कि एक मरीज की स्थिति को देख दूसरा मरीज घबरा जाता है। बेडों के कवर हो जाने से कोई मरीज दूसरे मरीज की स्थिति से प्रभावित नहीं होगा।

