पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत की:अर्धसैनिक बल ने व्यवस्था नहीं होने की शिकायत की

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर रामनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गौनाहा प्रखंड में तैनात किए गए अर्धसैनिक बल के जवानों ने बुनियादी सुविधाओं से वंचित रहने पर इसकी शिकायत अपने सीनियर अधिकारी से की है। पहले इसकी शिकायत इन लोगों ने प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी गौनाहा से करना चाहा लेकिन प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी ने फोन नहीं उठाया। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बीएसएफ के असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट अखिलेश कुमार व राम सिंह बदाैड़िया ने बताया कि चुनावी ड्यूटी के लिए इनको व इनकी टीम को उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय धमौरा मे तैनात किया गया था।

वही संदीप शर्मा व उनकी टीम को उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय पिपरा में तैनात किया गया था। इन लोगो ने बताया कि उक्त बूथ पर ना ही बिजली, पानी कि व्यवस्था थी और ना ही बाथरूम की। साथ ही इन्हे पेट्रोलिंग करने व वापस लौटने के लिए ईंधन की जरूरत थी। जिसके लिए इन जवानों ने बार-बार गौनाहा के प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी अजय प्रकाश राय को फोन किया। लेकिन बीडीओ ने फोन का जवाब नहीं दिया। बाध्य होकर जवानों ने इसकी शिकायत अपने वरीय से की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें