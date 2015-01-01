पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:चुनाव को लेकर चप्पे-चप्पे पर पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स तैनात, अनधिकृत वाहनों के परिचालन पर रोक

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मे पुलिस ने फ्लैग मार्च निकालकर लोगों से निर्भीक होकर मतदान करने की अपील की

नरकटियागंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में के सभी मतदान केंद्रों की सुरक्षा के लिए पुख्ता प्रबंध किया गया है। नगर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मे पुलिस ने फ्लैग मार्च निकालकर लोगों से निर्भीक होकर मतदान करने की अपील की और कहा पुलिस हर कदम पर आपके साथ है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए थानाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि मतदाताओं को किसी से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। वह निर्भीक होकर मतदान केंद्रों तक जाएं और अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग करें। अगर वोट डालने के लिए कोई डराता और धमकाता है।

तो तुरंत पुलिस को सूचित करें। ऐसे तत्वों पर तुरंत कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी। उन्होंने बताया मतदान केंद्रों की सुरक्षा के लिए पुख्ता प्रबंध किया गया है। बूथाें पर पुलिस जवान होमगार्ड के अलावा पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स की भी तैनाती की गई है। इसके साथ ही सब जोनल और जोनल पेट्रोलिंग भी होती रहेगी। निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव के लिए आला अधिकारियों से लेकर सभी अधिकारी भ्रमणशील रहेंगे। मतदान केंद्र पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। मतदान को लेकर लगभग एक हजार सुरक्षा कर्मी तैनात किए हैं।

इसमें पुलिस व होमगार्ड के अलावा पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स, एसएसबी जवान शामिल हैं। विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी जोन, सेक्टर एवं क्रिटिकल बूथों के पास की छतों पर अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से लैस केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बल के जवान तैनात है। इसके अलावा मतदान केंद्रों पर उप निरीक्षक, जमदार एवं होमगार्ड की ड्यूटी बूथों पर लगाई गई है। इसके अतिरिक्त सभी बैरियर पर सघन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। बैरियर पर स्थानीय चौकीदार के साथ सशस्त्र बलों की तैनाती की गई है। जो प्रत्येक आने जाने वालों पर नजर रख रहे हैं।

थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स की 5 कंपनियां 03 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आई है। चुनाव को शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में कराने के लिए पांच सौ पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स तैनात किए गए हैं। लगभग सभी बूथों पर अर्ध सैनिक बल तैनात रहेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस पदाधिकारियों व पुलिस कर्मियों को उनके कर्तव्यों एवं दायित्वों के प्रति दिशा निर्देश दिए गए।

चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने को लेकर सिकटा क्षेत्र की भारत-नेपाल सीमा सील, जवानों ने फ्लैग मार्च किया

तीसरे चरण का विधानसभा चुनाव व वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा उपचुनाव शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने को लेकर सिकटा क्षेत्र के भारत- नेपाल सीमा को सील कर दिया गया है। वहीं सीमाई इलाकों में जवानों ने फ्लैग मार्च किया। सीमा चौकसी में तैनात एसएसबी की 47 वीं बटालियन के इंस्पेक्टर सह सिकटा बीओपी प्रभारी राजनन्दन कुमार ने बताया कि मतदान में सीमा पार से किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी नहीं हो, इसके लिए भारत-नेपाल के सुरक्षा बल की संयुक्त तैनाती सीमा पर की गई है। भारत सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र में जवानों की चहलकदमी के साथ ही सख्त निगरानी की जा रही है। इसमें एसएसबी के इंस्पेक्टर के नेतृत्व में हेड कांस्टेबल रान दास, प्रवीण कुमार समेत दंगरी समेन्द्रा, अनिल कुमार शुक्ला, अलबर्ट बारा, आसिफ अली, राजेश ठाकुर आदि जवान तैनात है। वही नेपाल सुरक्षा बल के एएसआई राजेश सिंह के नेतृत्व में हेड कांस्टेबल सिकंदर यादव, महेश कुमार झा सहित अखिलेश साह कानू, विजय बरई, रमित राणा आदि जवान तैनात हैं।

बूथ पर पहुंची पोलिंग पार्टी व अर्द्धसैनिक बल

विधानसभा चुनाव व वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा उप चुनाव के मद्देनजर पोलिंग पार्टियां बूथों पर पहुंचने लगी है। इसी कड़ी में अजुआ के बूथ संख्या बूथ संख्या 177, 178, 179, 180, 181 पर पोलिंग पार्टी व अर्द्धसैनिक बलों ने मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। मतदान कर्मी आवश्यक कागजात भरने में लगे थे। उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय भवन में 5 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। यहां कुल 3 भवन है, जबकि मतदान कक्ष से बाहर निकलने के लिए एक ही दरवाजा है। बूथ पर पहुंचे मतदान कर्मी का कहना है कि विधानसभा व लोकसभा दोनों के लिए मतदान कराना है। ऐसे में परेशानी उठानी पड़ सकती है। बहरहाल चुनाव कराने के लिए पोलिंग पार्टी बूथों पर पहुंच गई है।

