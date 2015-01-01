पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:गुटखा विवाद के बाद आमने-सामने हुए दो पक्षों के लोग, पुलिस छावनी बना ठकरहिया

बेतिया/ठकराहांएक घंटा पहले
  • सांप्रदायिक रंग देने का किया गया प्रयास, प्रशासन की पहल पर शांत हुआ मामला

ठकराहा प्रखंड के ठकराहां पंचायत के वार्ड 1 ठकरहिया गांव में गुटखा विवाद ने रविवार रात तूल पकड़ लिया। हाथापाई व मारपीट के बाद दो पक्ष आमने सामने हो गए। घटना को सांप्रदायिक रुप देने का अथक प्रयास किया गया। लेकिन प्रशासन के सुझबूझ व पहल के बाद मामले को शांत करा दिया गया। रविवार रात दो बजे तक ठकरहिया गांव पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील रहा। एएसडीएम व एसडीपीओ सहित कई अधिकारी घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे और दोनों पक्षों के लोगों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक के बाद दोषियों पर कार्रवाई के आश्वासन पर मामले को शांत कराया गया। सोमवार को स्थिति नियंत्रण में थी। लेकिन पुलिस बल घटना स्थल पर कैंप किए हुई थी। ठकराहां थानाध्यक्ष विनोद प्रसाद ने बताया कि इस मामले में दोनों ओर से एफआईआर दर्ज की जा रही है। जिसमें कई नामजद व अज्ञात को शामिल किया गया है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाया जाएगा।
मामला को शांत करने के लिए बनाई गई शांति समिति, रातभर हुई बैठक
बताया जाता है कि दोनों पक्षों में शामिल कतिपय शरारती तत्वों ने इस मामले को तूल देने का भरसक प्रयास किया। कुछ देर तक तो मामला तूल भी पकड़ लिया। लेकिन बाद में उसे शांत कराया गया। उधर सांप्रदायिकता की बात पर एएसडीएम सरफराज नवाज, एसडीपीओ कैलाश प्रसाद, धनहा पुलिस निरीक्षक चंद्रशेखर चौहान, भितहा थानाध्यक्ष मनोरंजन चौधरी, स्थानीय बीडीओ रात में ही घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। वहां स्थानीय मुखिया, सरपंच व अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ स्थानीय लोगों की बैठक आयोजित की। जिसमें शांति समिति का गठन किया गया। इसके बाद रात्रि करीब दो बजे तक बैठक चली और मामले को सुलझा दिया गया।
अलीटोला में तोड़ दिया मुस्तफा के भतीजे का दांत
विवाद सुलझाने के बाद पुलिस चली गई। इसके बाद दुकानदार मुस्तफा देवान का भतीजा 14 वर्षीय सफी देवान दुध लेने अलीटोला में गया। जहां पहले से छिपे नशे में धुत दोनों किशोरों ने उसके साथ मारपीट की और सफी के दो दांत तोड़ दिया। सफी रोता चिल्लाता घर आया और सारी बाते बतायी। जिसके बाद दोनों पक्ष के लोग फिर से एकजुट होने लगे। इसी बीच दोनों पक्षों में शामिल कतिपय लोगों ने इसे सांप्रदायिक रुप देने का अथक प्रयास किया। थानाध्यक्ष की टीम एवं बीएसएफ के जवानों ने मामला संभाल लिया और वरीय अधिकारियों को सूचित किया।

गुटखा खरीदने गए थे दो किशोर
बताया जाता है कि ठकरहिया गांव स्थित मुस्तफा देवान के गुमटीनुमा दुकान पर रविवार देर संध्या करीब छह बजे प्रदीप तिवारी के 15 वर्षीय पुत्र रंजन तिवारी एवं प्रमोद तिवारी के 16 वर्षीय पुत्र बंटी तिवारी पहुंचे। दोनों नशे में धुत थे। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक दोनों ने मुस्तफा देवान से गुटखा की मांग की। दुकानदार ने गुटखा नहीं होने की बात कही। जिसके बाद दोनों अनाप सनाप बोलने लगे। विरोध करने पर दोनों ओर से बाताकही, हाथापाई के बाद मारपीट हो गई। जिसे स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा सुलझा दिया गया। इसके बाद दोनों किशोर वहां से फरार हो गए। उधर, सूचना पर पहुंचे ठकराहां थानाध्यक्ष विनोद कुमार ने दोनों पक्षों को समझा बुझाकर मामला शांत करा दिया।
दोनों ओर से दर्ज हुई एफआईआर | थानाध्यक्ष विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि इस मामले में दोनों पक्षों पर एफआईआर दर्ज किया गया है। एक पक्ष के तिवारी परिवार के रंजन तिवारी एवं बंटी तिवारी सहित अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर किया गया है। करमुल्लाह व अन्य तीन अज्ञात के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज किया गया है। थानेदार ने बताया कि मामला शांत करा दिया गया है। स्थिति नियंत्रित है। मामले में अग्रेतर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

