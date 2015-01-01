पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:सांसद से मिल मधुबनी व भितहा के लोगों ने की चचरी से निजात दिलाने की मांग

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोगों ने पटना तक सरकारी बस सेवा के लिए भी सौंपा ज्ञापन

मधुबनी एवं भितहा प्रखंड के दर्जन भर लोगों ने वाल्मीकिनगर सांसद सुनील कुशवाहा से मिलकर गंडक पार के मधुबनी एवं भितहा प्रखंड मुख्यालय से पटना तक परिवहन निगम की सरकारी बस चलवाने तथा सिसवा घाट पर बांसी नदी में पुल का निर्माण कराने की मांग की। इसके लिए सांसद को इन लोगों ने एक सामूहिक आवेदन भी सौंपा। आवेदन में बताया गया है कि गंडक पार के लोगों को पटना या मुजफ्फरपुर के लिए प्राइवेट बस से जाना पड़ता है। प्राइवेट बस के कर्मी मनमानी भाड़ा लेते हैं।

लोगों ने सांसद से कहा कि मधुबनी प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित यूपी-बिहार की सीमा बासी एवं भितहा प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित बिनही से पटना तक अगर सरकारी बस की सेवा शुरू कर दी जाती है तो गंडक पार के लोगों को काफी सुविधा मिलेगी। दोनों प्रखंड के लोगो ने सांसद से कहा कि मधुबनी प्रखंड के सिसवा घाट पर पर पुल का निर्माण हो जाए तो सिसवा गांव सहित आसपास के गांव के लोगों को उत्तर प्रदेश जाने में काफी सुविधा मिलेगी।

गंडक पार के लोगों की समस्याएं होंगी दूर : सांसद
गंडक पार के मधुबनी व भितहा प्रखंड के लोगों की इन समस्याओं के निदान के लिए फौरन पहल होगी। दोनों प्रखंड मुख्यालय से पटना तक सरकारी बस सेवा बहाल करने के लिए परिवहन मंत्री से मिलेंगे। सिसवा घाट पर पुल का निर्माण कराने के लिए जल्द ही प्रयास किया जाएगा।
- सुनील कुमार कुशवाहा, सांसद, वाल्मीकिनगर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें