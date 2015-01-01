पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:समाहरणालय चौक पर घंटेभर जाम से लोग रहे परेशान

बेतिया
  • त्योहार को लेकर शहर में लगी रही भीड़, नगर प्रबंधक बाेले- पुन: स्थाई व अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा

शहर का समाहरणालय चौक, पावर हाउस चौक सहित कई चौक-चौराहों पर सोमवार को जाम लगने के कारण लोगों को काफी परेशानी हुई। पुलिस के द्वारा काफी प्रयास के बाद जाम को हटाया जा सका। इस क्रम में करीब एक घंटा तक सभी चौक पर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। दीपावली व छठ पूजा को लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से काफी संख्या में लोग मुख्यालय पहुंचकर सामान की खरीद कर रहे है। जिसके कारण अति व्यस्त समाहरणालय चौराहा पर जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है।

हरिवाटिका चौक, स्टेशन चौक, ब्लॉक रोड़ तथा पश्चिम दिशा से एक साथ वाहनों के आने की स्थिति में यहां पर जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है। इसके साथ ही चौक पर सब्जी बाजार लगने के कारण यहां पर एक साथ दो वाहनों को साइड लेने की स्थिति में जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है। जबकि दोनों किनारे में बने दुकानों में सामान की खरीद करने वाले ग्राहकों के द्वारा अपनी वाहन सड़क के किनारे खड़ी कर देने से भी जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो रही है। इधर नगर परिषद के नगर प्रबंधक राजीव रंजन सिंह ने कहा कि पर्व के बाद से पुन: स्थाई व अस्थाई अतिक्रमण को हटाया जाएगा।

