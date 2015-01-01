पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:टेंप्रेेचर जांच के बाद ही मतदान की मिलेगी अनुमति

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम : वोटर हाथ को सेनेटाइज कर ग्लव्स पहन कर ही कर सकेंगे मतदान

मतदान केंद्रों पर सभी मतदाताओं को टेम्प्रेचर माप के बाद हीं पूरी स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान करने की अनुमति होगी। कोई भी मतदाता ग्लब्स पहन कर हीं मतदान करेगा। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए 04 बगहा विधान सभा के स्वास्थ्य नोडल पदाधिकारी पीएचसी प्रभारी डा.एसएन महतो ने बताया की कोरोना को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा बगहा विधान सभा के सभी 447 मतदान केंद्रों पर इसकी विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। उन्होंने बताया की इसके तहत मतदाताओं तक इस सुविधा को पहुंचाने के लिए सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आशा, एएनएम कर्मियों के अलावे आंगनबाड़ी सेविका, विकास मित्र तथा स्काउट गाइड के सदस्यों को लगाया गया है। मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचने वाले मतदाता का सर्व प्रथम टेम्प्रेचर जांच किया जाएगा।

टेम्प्रेचर सामान्य मिलने पर हाथ को सेनेटाइज करते हुए एक ग्लब्स दिया जाएगा। ग्लब्स पहने हाथ से ही मतदाता को ईवीएम का बटन दबाना होगा। तथा मतदान के बाद प्रयोग किये गये ग्लब्स को मतदान केंद्र पर रखे डस्टबीन में उस ग्लब्स को डाल देना होगा। उक्त जमा कचरे को समय से पहुंचे कचरा उठाव गाड़ी द्वारा उठाव कर पीएचसी परिसर में लाकर निश्चित जगह पर रखा जाएगा। जिसे अगले दिन पीएचसी प्रभारी के देख रेख में उस कचरे को विनष्ट किया जाएगा। नोडल पदाधिकारी डा. महतो ने बताया की टेम्प्रेचर माप के समय मतदाता का टेम्प्रेचर 38 डिग्री सेल्सियस अर्थात 100.4 फॉरेन हाइट तक होनी चाहिए। इससे ज्यादा अगर किसी मतदाता का टेम्प्रेचर आता है तो उसे फौरन मतदान का आदेश न करते हुए आधे घण्टे डिटेन किया जायेगा। आधे घण्टे बाद पुनः टेम्प्रेचर लिया जाएगा। अगर टेम्प्रेचर सामान्य है तो ठीक अन्यथा मतदान सम्पन्न होने के बाद हाईटेम्परेचर वाले को पूरी सुरक्षा के साथ हाथ सेनेटाइज कर तथा दो ग्लब्स के साथ मतदान की अनुमति दी जाएगी।

