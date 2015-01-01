पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नहीं मिला सुराग:कपड़ा व्यवसायी हत्याकांड में चौथे दिन पुलिस के हाथ खाली अपराधियों का नहीं मिला सुराग

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिघवा दुबौली में कपड़ा व्यवसाई संजीत कुमार गुप्ता की हुई हत्या मामले में शनिवार को चौथे दिन भी पुलिस को कोई अहम सुराग नहीं मिल सका है। घटना का पर्दाफाश नहीं होने से संजीत के परिजनों को भी न्याय नहीं मिल रहा है। प्रखंड मुख्यालय के समीप हुई इस घटना की चर्चा पूरे इलाकों में जोरों पर है। सबकी निगाह पुलिस की कार्रवाई पर टिकी है। पुलिस घटना की तह तक जाने के लिए कई बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रही है। थानाध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि कॉल डिटेल्स के आधार पर मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

कपड़ा व्यवसायी हत्याकांड को लेकर कई लोगों से पुलिस ने पूछताछ भी की है। पिछले चार दिनों से पुलिस की कार्रवाई जारी रहने के बावजूद अब तक परिणाम सामने नहीं आने से परिजनों की उम्मीद भी टूटी जा रही है। सिरसा मानपुर पंचायत की सरपंच उर्मिला देवी का देवर व कपड़ा व्यवसाई संजीत दिघवा दुबौली बाजार से अपनी दुकान बंद कर घर लौट रहा था। तभी रास्ते में से अचानक लापता हो गया था। लापता होने के 36 घंटे बाद शव बरामद किया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें