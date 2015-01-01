पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहार:धनतेरस और दीपावली काे लेकर बाजार में सिविल में भी तैनात रहेंगे पुलिस जवान

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ रही लोगों की भीड़, चोर- उचक्कों से बचाव के लिए पुलिस तत्पर

धनतेरस तथा दीपावली को लेकर हाट बाजारों में होने वाली भीड़ को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन अलर्ट है। इसके लिए एसपी उपेंद्र नाथ वर्मा ने जिले के सभी थानाध्यक्षों को निर्देशित कर दिया है। महत्वपूर्ण हाट बाजारों में पुलिस की तैनाती रहेगी। इसके साथ ही सादे ड्रेस में भी पुलिसकर्मी तैनात रहेंगे। ताकि भीड़ भाड़ का लाभ उठाकर चोर उचक्का अपनी हाथ साफ नहीं कर सके। बता दें कि अक्सर भीड़ वाले हाट बाजारों में चोरी व पॉकेटमारी की घटनाएं होते रहती है। जबकि धनतेरस तथा दीपावली को लेकर लोगों की भीड़ हाट बाजारों में जमा होती है। शहर में चौक चौराहों पर भी पुलिस पदाधिकारी व बल की तैनाती रहेगी। ताकि त्योहार के मौसम को लेकर वाहनों की अधिक पहुंचने की स्थिति में जाम जैसे समस्याओं से निपटा जा सके।

साथ ही किसी भी तरह से संदिग्ध दिखने वालों को रोककर पूछताछ किया जा सके। चौक चौराहों पर भी सब्जी आदि की दुकानें लगने की स्थिति में भीड़ लग जाती है। जिसके कारण राहगीरों के परेशानी होती है। सभी थाना के द्वारा भीड़भाड़ वाले क्षेत्रों में सघन गश्ती अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसके लिए संबंधित थानाध्यक्षों को निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। पुलिस किसी अनजान व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने और उनके द्वारा दी गई किसी भी तरह की खाद्य सामग्री को भी नहीं खाने की सलाह दी गई है।

नगर परिषद तेजी से करा रही सफाई कूड़ा उठाव कर किया जा रहा है डंप

दीपावली को लेकर नगर में साफ सफाई व्यवस्था काफी तेज कर दी गई है। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी विजय उपाध्याय के निर्देश पर साफ सफाई का कार्य तेजी से किया जा रहा है। कूड़े कचरे का उठाव किया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही हिन्दुओं का महापर्व छठ काे लेकर भी छठ घाटों की साफ सफाई कार्य आरंभ कर दिया गया है। इस क्रम में बुधवार को नगर के कुछ छठ घाटों पर साफ सफाई का कार्य घारी प्रभारी मो. तबरेज व जुलूम साह की देखरेख में किया गया। इसके साथ ही रात्रिकालीन कूृड़ा कचरा का भी उठाव नगर परिषद के द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

नगर परिषद के सिटी मैनेजर राजीव रंजन सिंह ने छठ घाट पर स्वयं मौजूद रहकर साफ सफाई का कार्य कराया। नगर परिषद के उप सभापति कयूम अंसारी ने कहा है कि लोग अपने घराें से निकलने वाले कूड़ा कचरा को डस्टबीन में ही डालें। ताकि उसका ससमय उठाव कराया जा सके। साथ ही इससे गंदगी भी नहीं फैलेगी। उन्होंने नगर के फुटपाथ वेंडरों से कहा है कि वे अपनी दुकानों से निकलने वाले प्लास्टिक आदि कचरा को डस्टबीन में ही डाले। नगर परिषद के द्वारा पर्व को देखते हुए साफ सफाई का कार्य और भी तेजी से किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में कचरा डस्टबीन में नहीं रखने से गंदगी फैलेगी।
छठ को लेकर हो सकती है स्थाई सशक्त कमेटी की बैठक : छठपूजा को लेकर साफ सफाई व्यवस्था से लेकर तालाबों का आरकेटिंग, चूना, ब्लीचिंग का छीड़काव आदि को लेकर गुरुवार को स्थाई सशक्त कमेटी की बैठक हो सकती है। हालांकि अभी इसपर अधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की गई है। पर जानकारों की माने तो बैठक संभव है। बता दें कि स्थाई सशक्त कमेटी के द्वारा इन बिंदुओं पर मुहर लगने के बाद ही बोर्ड के द्वारा इसपर मुहर लगाई जाती है।

धनतेरस आज, 14 नवंबर को शुभ दीपावली
धनतेरस या दीपावली की तिथि जब रात मे हो तभी व्रत पूजन करना श्रेष्ठ होता है। इसलिए 12 नवम्बर को ही धनतेरस और 14 को दीपावली पूजन / खरीदारी करना श्रेष्ठ एवं शुभ व श्रेष्ठ है। आचार्य राधाकांत शास्त्री ने बताया कि 12 नवम्बर गुरुवार को सायं 6:32 तक द्वादशी है और इसके बाद पूरी रात तेरस है। जबकि 13 नवम्बर को दिन में 4:12 बजे तक ही तेरस है। उसके बाद चतुर्दशी हो जा रहा है। वहीं 14 नवम्बर शनिवार को चतुर्दशी दिन में 1:50 है और उसके बाद अमावश्या हो जा रहा है जो रात भर रहेगी। अतः दीपावली 14 तारीख को ही मनाई जाएगी। 12 नवम्बर गुरुवार को धनतेरस श्रेष्ठ है। इसके पूजा व खरीदारी के लिए शाम 6 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक का समय उत्तम माना गया है।

सिंह लग्न में पूजा 11:50 से रात्रि 2 बजे तक मे स्थिर लग्न में किया जाएगा। इस दिन विशेष खरीदारी शाम 6:32 से करना शुभ है। आचार्य ने बताया कि भगवान धनवंतरी को विष्णु का रूप माना जाता है जो हाथ में अमृत कलश धारण किये होते हैं। धनतेरस के दिन लक्ष्मी गणेश इंद्र कुबेर की पूजन करने से धन-धान्य की कभी कमी नहीं होती, इस दिन सोना, चांदी, तांबा, पीतल एवं लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमा, आभूषण एवं वाहन की खरीदारी कर घर में लानी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें