वोट बहिष्कार:गांव से तीन किमी दूर बना मतदान केंद्र तो लोगों ने न लोकसभा और न विधानसभा चुनाव में डाले वोट

बेतिया4 घंटे पहले
  • चौबे टोला के लोगों ने कहा- पहले गांव के सामुदायिक भवन में था बूथ

विधानसभा चुनाव का दूसरे चरण में चनपटिया विधानसभा की लखौरा पंचायत के चौबे टोला के ग्रामीणों ने बूथ तीन किलोमीटर दूर होने के कारण वोट का बहिष्कार कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने सुबह से ही बूथ नहीं तो वोट नहीं की बात कहकर शाम तक भी मतदान नहीं किया। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि पूर्व में हमलोगों के गांव स्थित सामुदायिक भवन में बूथ था, जहां पर हम सब मतदान करते आ रहे थे। इधर हाल के कुछ वर्षों से यह बूथ- 92 क गांव से तीन किलोमीटर दूर कर दिया गया है।

जिस कारण मतदाताओं ख़ासकर महिला मतदाताओं को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। मतदाता प्रताप सिंह, बीरेंद्र सिंह, गुड्डू सिंह, मुख्तार ठाकुर, नंदकिशोर सिंह, मनु साह, बिनोद सिंह, कृष्णा सिंह, गणेश सिंह, विजय सिंह, नवीन सिंह, बबलू सिंह, अमरेन्द्र सिंह आदि का कहना है कि पिछले साल लोकसभा चुनाव में भी हमलोगों ने वोट बहिष्कार किया था। इसे लेकर हम सब ग्रामीण न्याय की गुहार लगा चुके हैं।

दो बूथों पर सिर्फ तीन लोगों ने ही डाले वाेट

बेतिया| बेतिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पुरनी गनौली स्थित मतदान केंद्र संख्या 131 एवं 132 पर ग्रामीणों एवं मतदाताओं ने वोट बहिष्कार कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने पुल निर्माण एवं जलजमाव से मुक्ति की मांग को लेकर वोट बहिष्कार कर दिया। निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों ने मनाने की कोशिश की, पर ग्रामीण मानने को तैयार नहीं हुए।

2161 वोटरों ने किया वोट का बहिष्कार

मझौलिया प्रखंड की करमवा पंचायत के 2161 वोटरों ने रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं का नारा देकर वोट का बहिष्कार किया। करमवा पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 8, 9, 10 और 11 के 2161 मतदाताओं ने मंगलवार तक मतदान का बहिष्कार किया है। करमवा बाजार से लेकर भरवालिया तक की सड़क आज भी कच्ची है।

