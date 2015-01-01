पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन मूकदर्शक:एनएच के दोनों तरफ आलू-प्याज व बालू-गिट्टी का ट्रक लगने से राेज लगता है जाम

बेतिया12 घंटे पहले
एनएच- 727 पर हरिवाटिका से स्टेशन चौक की तरफ जाने वाली सड़क पर खड़े बालू-गिट्टी लदे ट्रक।
  • बाजार समिति के सामने एनएच पर रोज लगता है जाम

बेतिया शहर में जाम का समस्या दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ते ही जा रहा है परंतु इन समस्या के कारणों पर प्रशासन मूकदर्शक बनी हुई। आलम यह है कि प्रतिदिन बाजार समिति के सामने एनएच पर ही ट्रक को खड़ा कर आलू और प्याज का बिक्री किया जाता है।

वही हरी वाटिका चौक से स्टेशन चौक तक प्रतिदिन एनएच पर दोनों किनारे बालू और गिट्टी का मंडी लगता है। जब तक बालू या गिट्टी बिक ना जाए तब तक यह गाड़ियां सड़क पर ही खड़ी रहती है और प्रशासन मूकदर्शक बनी रहती है। वही देखे तो सर्विस लाइन में भी बालू और गिट्टी का ट्रक जब तक बालू गिट्टी बिक न जाए तब तक 24 घंटे सड़क पर ही खड़ा रहता है।

