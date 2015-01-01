पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:धनतेरस, दीपावली व छठ में मिट्टी के बर्तनों का है विशेष महत्व

बेतियाएक घंटा पहले
  • मिट्टी के बर्तनों को बनाने की लागत बढ़ने व सरकारी सहायता नहीं मिलने से इस पेशे से दूर हो रहे हैं कुम्हार

दीपों का पर्व दीपावली अब काफी नजदीक आ चुका है, आज धनतेरस भी है। इस बीच बाजार में जगह जगह मिट्टी के दीयों के ढ़ेर बिक्री के लिए सज चुके हैं। बिक्री भी शुरू हो चुकी है फिर भी मिट्टी के बर्तन बनाने वाले कुम्हारों के चेहरों पर उतनी रौनक नहीं है। जितनी पहले होती थी। धनतेरस, दीपावली व छठ के अवसर पर मिट्टी के बर्तनों व दीये की मांग होती रही है। कुम्हार भी इस उम्मीद में एक डेढ़ माह पूर्व से तैयारी करते हैं। हालांकि बढ़ती महंगाई व बिजली की रंग बिरंगी रौशनी में मिट्टी के दीये की लौ फीकी पड़ने लगी है। बावजूद इसके इसका महत्व अभी भी कम नहीं हुआ है। कम संख्या में ही सही लोग अभी भी दीपावली पर मिट्टी के दीए अवश्य जलाते हैं।

शहर के हरिवाटिका चौक निवासी जितेंद्र पड़ित बताते हैं कि दीपावली पर मिट्टी के दीए का विशेष महत्व है। यह हमारी धार्मिक व सांस्कृतिक विरासत से जुड़ा हुआ है। हालांकि मिट्टी के बर्तनों में को बनाने में बढ़ते लागत की वजह से अब हमारी नई पीढ़ी इसमें रुचि नहीं ले रही। सरकार की ओर से भी कोई सहायता नहीं मिलती है। पड़ोसी राज्य उत्तर प्रदेश में कुम्हारों को सरकार की ओर से इलेक्ट्रिक चाक मिलने की खबरें सुनने को मिलती हैं।

चंदन प्रजापति बताते हैं कि मिट्टी के बर्तन व दीए बनाने की लागत दिनों दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। मिट्टी के बर्तन के लिए चिकनी मिट्टी की आवश्यकता होती है। यहां यह मिट्टी चनपटिया से मंगाना पड़ता है। जिसका भाड़ा खर्च भी बढ़ रहा है। वहीं बर्तन व दीए को पकाने में उपयोग होने वाले उपले की भी कीमतों में भी लगातार इजाफा जारी है। इस पेशे में आमदनी कम होने के कारण नई पीढ़ी अब इससे किनारा करने लगी है।

रंगीला प्रजापति ने बताया कि मिट्टी के बर्तनों को बनाने में आने वाली लागत बढ़ने व मांग कम होने की वजह से अब कुम्हार इसे बनाने की जगह अवसर विशेष पर खरीद कर बेचना ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। इस पेशे में आमदनी कम होने के कारण अब नई पीढ़ी इससे जुड़ना नहीं चाहती। हालांकि मिट्टी के बर्तनों व दीए का हमारी संस्कृति व जीवन में महत्त्व होने की वजह से अवसर विशेष पर इनकी आवश्यकता पड़ती है।

हेमंत प्रजापति ने कहा कि मिट्टी के बर्तनों का हमारे जीवन में काफी महत्व है। लेकिन बढ़ती महंगाई व लागत बढ़ने की वजह से इसमें लोगों की रुचि कम होने लगी है। सरकार को चाहिए कि वह कुम्हारों की मदद कर इस पेशे को प्रति प्रोत्साहित करे। जिससे कि कुम्हार इस पेशे से दूर न हो तथा हमारी यह सांस्कृतिक विरासत बची रहे।

