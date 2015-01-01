पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की लापरवाही:कोविड-19 की जांच कर अस्पताल परिसर में ही फेंके जा रहे पीपीई किट

बेतिया2 दिन पहले
  • प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मैनाटांड़ का मामला

कोविड-19 के वैश्विक महामारी से बचाव के लिए सरकार पूरी तरह कृत संकल्पित है। जिसको लेकर अस्पतालों से लेकर पंचायतों तक सुरक्षात्मक उपाय किए जा रहे हैं। कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण का लक्षण देखने पर अस्पतालों द्वारा वैसे व्यक्तियों का सैंपल भी जांच के लिए लिया जा रहा है। लेकिन इस जांच में पर्सनल प्रोटेक्शन कीट का उपयोग कर पुनः नष्ट करने या डिस्ट्रॉय करने वाले एजेंसी को सौंपने के बजाय उसे जैसे-तैसे प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मैनाटांड़ परिसर में फेंक दिया जा रहा है। इससे लोगों में भय का माहौल बना हुआ है, और इस लापरवाही के विरोध में लोगों का आक्रोश व्याप्त है। विदित हो कि स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों द्वारा प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित पुराने अस्पताल परिसर में नवाचारी निधि से बने रोगी प्रतीक्षालय में जैव चिकित्सा अवशिष्ट भंडार बना दिया गया है।

जिसमे स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए गए पर्सनल प्रोडक्शन कीट, मास्क, ग्लव्स आदि का उपयोग करने के बाद यहां रखना था। लेकिन वह उपयोग किया गया किट अस्पताल परिसर के बाहर यत्र-तत्र फेंक दिया गया है। रोगी कल्याण समिति सदस्य अशोक कुमार राम, शेख नसीम, आधार राउत आदि ने बताया कि उपयोग कर फेंके गए किट से संक्रमण फैलने की प्रबल संभावना बनती है। प्लासेंटा व अन्य को डिस्ट्रॉय करने के लिए मुजफ्फरपुर एजेंसी को यह कार्य दिया गया है। वह प्लासेंटा को ले जाकर डिस्प्ले करता है। लेकिन यह केवल कागजों में होता है।

डिस्ट्रॉय करने के लिए अलग स्थान पर रखना है : डॉ. विजय
प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. विजय कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि पर्सनल प्रोडक्शन कीट को डिस्ट्रॉय करने हेतु एक अलग स्थान पर रखना है। अगर इधर-उधर फेंका हुआ है तो यह जांच का विषय है। अविलंब स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक को निर्देश देकर उसे इक्कठा कर सुरक्षित जगह रखवाया जाएगा।

