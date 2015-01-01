पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी पूरी:सिकटा में मतदान सामग्री वितरण करने की तैयारी पूरी

बेतिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा आम चुनाव व वाल्मीकिनगर संसदीय क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव को लेकर सात नवंबर को होने वाले मतदान के लिए सिकटा में मतदान कर्मियों के बीच मतदान सामग्री वितरण करने की तैयारी पुरी कर ली गई है।मतदान सामग्री वितरण को लेकर गुरूवार को सभी कर्मियों को सुबह आठ बजे जनता उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में योगदान करने को कहा गया है। सिकटा में विधानसभा क्षेत्र संख्या 09 के कुल 274279 मतदाताओं को मतदान करने के लिए 393 मतदान केन्द्र बनाये गए है। जिसमें सिकटा प्रखंड के 16 व मैनाटांड़ प्रखंड के 16 पंचायत समेत नरकटियागंज के 03 पंचायत शामिल है। चुनाव के लिए मतदान सामग्रियों का वितरण सिकटा के जनता उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में की गई है।

बेहतर व सुलभ वितरण को लेकर पंद्रह काउंटर के लिए 69 पदाधिकारियों समेत कर्मचारियों को तैनात किया गया है।इसमें एक से 393 मतदान केंद्रों तक के मतदान सामग्री काउंटर नंबर एक से लेकर बारह तक पर वितरण करने का निर्देश सहायक निबंधन निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह बीडीओ मीरा शर्मा ने दिया है। काउंटर नंबर तेरह से महिला मतदान पदाधिकारी अपने मतदान कराने के समान प्राप्त कर सकेंगी। काउंटर नंबर चौदह सुरक्षित मतदान कर्मियों के लिए है। वही काउंटर नंबर पंद्रह नियंत्रण कक्ष होगा। नियंत्रण कक्ष में तकनीकी सहायक कृष्ण कुमार व बीआरसी के साधन शिक्षक राकेश कुमार दूबे को तैनात किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें