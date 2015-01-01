पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साक्षर भारत अभियान:कार्यक्रम समन्वयकों और प्रेरकों का भुगतान हो, प्रभार देने के बाद भी लटका है मानदेय भुगतान

बेतिया6 घंटे पहले
साक्षर भारत अभियान में कार्य कर चुके प्रखंड कार्यक्रम समन्वयकों व प्रेरकों के लंबित मानदेय भुगतान का निर्देश निदेशक जन शिक्षा सह अपर सचिव शिक्षा विभाग रामानुज कुमार ने दिया है। निदेशक ने कहा है कि इस संबंध में पूर्व में ही जिलों को राशि उपलब्ध कराते हुए मानदेय भुगतान का निर्देश दिया गया था।

लेकिन कई जिलों से अब तक मानदेय भुगतान संबंधी उपयोगिता जमा नहीं हो पाई है। जबकि मानव संसाधन विकास विभाग भारत सरकार की ओर से ऑडिट को लेकर लगातार उपयोगिता की मांग की जा रही है। निदेशक ने सभी जिलों को प्रखंड कार्यक्रम समन्वयकों व प्रेरकों से प्रभार लेने के उपरांत उनके मानदेय की वास्तविक गणना कर शीघ्र भुगतान का निर्देश दिया है। बिना प्रभार वाले कार्यक्रम समन्वयकों व प्रेरकों से शपथ पत्र लेकर मानदेय भुगतान करने को कहा है।

गौरतलब हो कि साक्षर भारत अभियान बंद हुए करीब तीन वर्ष होने को हैं। लेकिन उसमें काम करने वाले लोगों का मानदेय भुगतान अबतक लटका हुआ है। इसकी वजह से साक्षरता अभियान में कार्य कर चुके प्रखंड कार्यक्रम समन्वयक व प्रेरक काफी परेशानी का सामना कर रहे हैं। एक तो प्रोजेक्ट बंद होने से वे लोग बेरोजगार हो चुके हैं।

दूसरी तरफ उनके द्वारा किए गए कार्यों के 21 माह का पारिश्रमिक भुगतान अब तक नहीं हो सका है। हालांकि विभाग की ओर से महीनों पूर्व भुगतान का आदेश आ चुका है। लेकिन जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय के ढ़ुलमुल रवैये की वजह से मानदेय भुगतान का मामला अटका पड़ा है।

इससे पूर्व साक्षरता कर्मियों का आक्रोश बढ़ता जा रहा है। मार्च 2018 में साक्षर भारत अभियान की समाप्ति के बाद राज्य साक्षरता निदेशालय ने साक्षरता कर्मियों को प्रभार देने के उपरांत मानदेय भुगतान का निर्देश जिलों को दिया था।

अगस्त 2011 में हुआ था शुरु मार्च 2018 में बंद हुआ प्रोजेक्ट

साक्षर भारत अभियान की शुरुआत अगस्त 2011 में पांच वर्षों के लिए हुई थी,जो 31 मार्च 2018 तक संचालित हुआ।इस दौरान जिले के लाखों लोगों को साक्षर बनाने का काम हुआ। लेकिन अब प्रोजेक्ट बंद होने के करीब तीन वर्ष बाद भी साक्षरता कर्मी अपने 21 माह के लंबित मानदेय भुगतान को लेकर जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय का चक्कर काट रहे हैं। प्रखंड कार्यक्रम समन्वयकों व प्रेरकों का मानदेय भुगतान 30 जून 2016 तक ही हुआ है।शेष 21 माह का मानदेय भुगतान अभी भी अटका पड़ा है।

