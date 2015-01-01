पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डीआईजी ने कहा:होटल व ढाबा का नियमित निरीक्षण करें, शराब की तस्करी और बिक्री करने वालाें के विरूद्ध हो सख्त कार्रवाई

बेतिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते डीएम कुंदन कुमार।
  • डीएम ने अवैध बालू उत्खनन कार्य में संलिप्त लाेगाें के विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई का दिया निर्देश

चंपारण रेंज के डीआईजी ललन मोहन प्रसाद ने विभिन्न ढ़ाबों, होटलों आदि संदेहास्पद स्थलों पर नियमित रूप से औचक निरीक्षण करने, इस दौरान विधि-व्यवस्था संधारण, शराब की तस्करी व बिक्री रोकने तथा इस कार्य में संलिप्त तत्वों के विरूद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। ये बाते रविवार को एनआईसी के सभागार में समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान डीआईजी ललन मोहन प्रसाद ने कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि शराब की बिक्री, तस्करी आदि में संलिप्त व्यक्तियों को चिह्नित करते सख्त कार्रवाई करने, संलिप्त लोगों की संपति की भी जांच अनिवार्य तौर पर करने सहित पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को अपना खुफिया तंत्र मजबूत करने का निर्देश दिया।

थाना प्रभारियों को पूरी तरह चौकस रहने को दिया निर्देश

डीएम ने शराब की बिक्री, कारोबार करने वाले व्यक्तियों की जानकारी प्राप्त कर उनके विरूद्ध कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही उपस्थित पुलिस अधीक्षक को निर्देशित किया गया कि थाना प्रभारियों को इस संदर्भ में पूरी तरह चौकस रहने को कहा जाए।​​​​​​​

हर हाल में विधि-व्यवस्था कायम रखना पदाधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी​​​​​​​

जिलाधिकारी कुंदन कुमार ने कहा कि जिले में हर हाल में विधि-व्यवस्था कायम रखना सभी पदाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की जिम्मेवारी है। विधि-व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए सभी प्रकार की आवश्यक कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि नियमित रूप से छापेमारी अभियान चलाकर शराब का कारोबार करने वाले व्यक्तियों पर विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई की जाय। डीएम ने जिला खनन पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया कि अवैध बालू का उत्खनन करने वाले तत्वों की पहचान कर विधिसम्मत कार्रवाई कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित किया जाए।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें