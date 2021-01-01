पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विराेध:जन विरोधी बजट को सड़क से सदन तक मिलेगा जबाब : राजद

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
युवा राजद के प्रदेश सचिव रितेश यादव ने मंगलवार को बस्ठा गांव में एक बैठक का आयोजन किया। राजद कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में कहा कि केंद्रीय बजट कॉरपोरेट जगत और बड़े उद्यमियों के लिए है और इसमें गरीबों के लिए कुछ भी नहीं है। इस ‘जन विरोधी’ बजट को करारा जबाब सड़क से सदन तक मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार केवल बड़े-बड़े पूंजीपतियों की मदद करती है और गरीब जनता को छलती है। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार पर बजट में चुनावी राज्यों का भी खास ख्याल रखने का आरोप लगाया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र का यह बजट एक चुनावी बजट है जो बंगाल, तमिलनाडु, असम में चुनावी फायदे के लिए लोक लुभावन वादा कर रही है। प्रदेश सचिव ने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पेश किए गए बजट को पूरी तरह से निराश जनक और विकास विरोधी बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि बजट से मध्यम वर्ग के लोग पूरी तरह से ठगे गए है। पूंजीपतियों को लाभ देकर केंद्र सरकार ने दिखा दिया है कि गरीबो के लिए उनके पास कुछ नहीं है। बजट के माध्यम से महंगाई पर भी काबू करने के लिए ठोस निर्णय नहीं लिए गए है। रोजगार के लिए भी बजट में कोई प्रावधान नहीं है।राजद ने बजट को बेकार और ठगे जाने वाला बजट बताया है।

