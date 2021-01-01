पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेलकूद:सहादतपुर की टीम ने 154 रन बनाए छपरा की टीम 134 रनों पर हुई आउट

बेतिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फाइनल मुकाबला एनसीसी सहादतपुर और त्रिशूल एकेडमी छपरा के बीच हुआ

प्रखंड मुख्यालय के साहू जैन स्टेडियम, जो चंपारण के इंडेन गार्डेन से मशहूर है, के प्रांगण में विगत 23 वर्षों से आयोजित होने वाले रामानंद ठाकुर, चन्द्र शेखर मधुर व डॉ विद्यार्थी ठाकुर राज्य स्तरीय मेमोरियल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मुकाबला एनसीसी सहादतपुर और त्रिशूल ऐकेडमी छापरा के बीच रविवार को पचीस ओवर का मैच खेला गया। जिसमे सहादतपुर के कैप्टन ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्ले बाजी करते हुए 23 ओवर 4 बाॅल में 154 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई।

जवाब में उतरी त्रिशूल ऐकेडमी छापरा के टीम ने 24 ओवर 4 गेंद में 134 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई। मौके पर उपस्थित मुख्य अतिथियों द्वारा एनसीसी के टीम के खिलाड़ी गुडडू कुमार को मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार दिया गया। गुडडू कुमार ने अपनी टीम के लिए 43 रन बनाकर अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाए। वही त्रिशूल ऐकेडमी छापरा के बॉलर बिट्टू जैक को बेस्ट बॉलर का पुरस्कार दिया गया। मुख्य अतिथियों द्वारा बेस्ट स्कोरर और कमेंटेटर का पुरस्कार मिथलेश सिंह एवं अभय श्रीवास्तव को दिया। विधायक विनय बिहारी ने प्रोत्साहन राशि देकर खिलाड़ियों का मनोबल बढाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser