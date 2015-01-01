पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:नप के शवदाह संयंत्र स्थल का एसडीएम ने की जांच

बेतिया22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीम की जांच से शवदाह संयंत्र के निर्माण प्रक्रिया की बढ़ी रफ्तार

शहर के समीपवर्ती हाटसरैया सरेह में 2.50 करोड़ से अधिक की लागत से बनने वाले शवदाह संयंत्र की स्थलीय जांच प्रक्रिया एसडीएम विद्यानाथ पासवान की अध्यक्षता में गठित टीम ने पूरी कर ली है। जांच दल के साथ शनिवार को पहुंचीं नप सभापति गरिमा देवी सिकारिया ने कहा कि अत्याधुनिक शवदाह संयंत्र स्थापित करने की शुरुआत शीघ्र ही कर दी जाएगी। नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के निर्देश पर नप बोर्ड से पारित सर्व सम्मत प्रस्ताव को जिलाधिकारी के स्तर से स्वीकृति व आदेश के बाद शवदाह संयंत्र निर्माण को लेकर प्रशासनिक सक्रियता बढ़ गयी है।

बैरिया अंचल अंतर्गत शहर के समीपवर्ती हाटसरैया राजस्व ग्राम के सरेह में गंडक नहर के किनारे इसके लिये 31 डिसमिस गैरमजरूआ (परती कदीम) जमीन का प्रस्ताव सीओ बैरिया के स्तर से तैयार हो चुका है। प्रक्रिया के तहत उक्त प्रस्ताव को अंतिम स्वीकृति की दिशा में एसडीएम के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम द्वारा उक्त जमीन की स्थलीय जांच से सीओ के प्रस्ताव के सत्यापन की प्रक्रिया अब अंतिम चरणमें पहुंच गई है।

अनूठा होगा बेतिया का प्रस्तावित शवदाह संयंत्र

नप सभापति ने बताया कि प्रस्तावित शवदाह संयंत्र पूरे बिहार के लिये अनूठा होगा। जिसमे तीन प्रकार से शवदाह की सुविधा होगी। विधुत शवदाह गृह के अतिरिक्त मैनुअल या परम्परागत व्यवस्था से अंतिम संस्कार की सुविधा भी यहां लोगों को मिलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इन दोनों के अतिरिक्त अधिक फोकस अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से परिपूर्ण प्रदूषण रहित व लकड़ी आधारित शवदाह संयंत्र स्थापित करने पर होगा। जिसके चिमनी के माध्यम से धुआं रहित व प्रदूषण मुक्त अंतिम संस्कार की सुविधा मिलेगी।

सभापति ने कहा कि इस विशेष शवदाह संयंत्र की विशेषता यह होगी कि परम्परागत अग्नि संस्कार में औसतन 3 से चार क्विंटल लकड़ी की जरूरत बदले महज 65 से 70 किलो लकड़ी की आवश्यकता रहेगी। हिन्दू रीति रिवाज से होने वाली दाह संस्कार की इस प्रक्रिया के बाद करीब आधे समय में ही मृतक का पूरा राख इसकी भट्ठी या हौज के नीचे लगे ट्रे में जमा हो जायेगी। जिसको सम्बन्धित परिजन अपनी इच्छा अनुसार प्राप्त भी कर सकेंगे।

पर्यावरण संरक्षा को केंद्र में रखकर शवदाह का निर्माण आवश्यक

सभापति ने कहा कि हाईकोर्ट के स्तर से पारित प्रत्येक नगर निकाय के समीप वैज्ञानिक व पर्यावरण संरक्षा को केंद्र में रखकर एक शवदाह संयंत्र का निर्माण अनिवार्य है। उक्त न्यायिक आदेश के आलोक में सरकार व नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के स्तर से उक्त शवदाह संयंत्र बनाने का निर्देश दिया है।

प्रक्रिया के तहत इस कार्य को उच्च प्राथमिकता देने का प्रस्ताव नगर परिषद बोर्ड ने महीनों पूर्व सर्व सहमति से पारित किया है। नप प्रशासन के सम्बन्धित अनुमोदन व अनुरोध पर जिलाधिकारी कुन्दन कुमार के स्तर से शवदाह संयंत्र निर्माण पर सहमति प्रदान की जा चुकी है। हाट सरैया मौजा के खाता नम्बर-59 के परती कदीम वाले खेसरा-271 से सम्बंधित 31 डिसमिल अंश भाग को चिन्हित कर आवंटन की प्रक्रिया अंतिम चरण में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें